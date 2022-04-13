News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Program at Geneseo Library - Period music

The Geneseo Library will be presenting a program Wednesday April 20 at 2 PM featuring Randy Erwin, who plays Civil War era music, and is know as a vaudeville styled yodeling vocalist. Erwin is currently a resident musician at the Lincoln Presidential Museum, and has performed at many prestigious venues in the US.

Henry County Republicans to meet

The Henry County Republicans will meet in Cambridge on Monday April 18 at the Community & Youth Center, 407 North West Street. All interested conservatives will want to help elect Republicans in 2022 are invited to attend. A gathering time with light refreshments begins at 6:30 pm with a meeting beginning at 7 pm.

The meeting will be for planning for many upcoming events, parades, recruiting election judges and campaign volunteers. All Republican candidates have been invited to attend as well. Anyone needing more information should contact Jan Weber, county chairman, at 309-714-1617.

Perspective drawing class at RutabagA

Mary Copersmet will host a class from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, April 23, at the RutabagA Gallery, 108 North State St., Geneseo, for adults interested in learning “perspective” drawing, which she explained as “the art of drawing solid objects on a two-dimensional surface so as to give the right impression of their height, width, depth and position in relation to each other when viewed from a particular point.” Cost of the class is $15 per person and supplies will be provided. Class size is limited to 10 people and anyone interested should contact RutabagA Gallery at 309-944-4994.

Yard waste pickup in Galva

Yard waste pick up has resumed in Galva this Spring. Yard waste must be put in paper bags with a sticker on it. The pickups are the first and third Mondays of each month. The next pick-up will be Monday, April 18th. You must have your bags out by 7 a.m. as the pick-up crews will only drive own each street one time looking for bags.

You may buy your yard waste stickers that come with a free bag at the City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 Monday through Friday. No bags will be picked up without a sticker.