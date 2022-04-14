Henry County buyers and sellers from March 31 to April 7. Who are they?
Donald Vail to Mika Made It, LLC, 106 West D St., Alpha, $50,000
Sharon Ringier to Manal Houasse Swarts, Lot Number Six in Sunny Hill Estates, Second Addition, being part of the North Half of Section Seven, Township 16 North, Range One East of the Fourth Principal Meridian situated in the County of Henry, $197,000
Michelle Franklin and Richard Stilwell to Morgan Wheelwright, 118 Henry Drive, Orion, $200,000
James Gallaugher and Haley Gallaugher to Kody Peterson, 224 Carroll St., Colona, $165,000
Adam Gray, Gertrud Gray to Nelson Carlson, 241 E. Garfield St., Kewanee, $58,000
Mark Burgess, executor of the Ione Burgess Estate to Amery Rentals LLC., 305 W. 2nd St., Atkinson, $43,000
G. Larry Pahlow to Diane Feltenthe, 717 N.W. 5th Ave., Galva, $131,000
Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Pervez Hai, 401 E. Henry St., Cambridge, $26,000
Summit AG Fund II LLP., to Acretrader 185 LLC, 000 IL Hwy 92, 00000 IL Hwy 92, Prophetstown, $1,122,000
Brandon Boyd and April Boyd to Cherri Dolieslger, 318 School St., Cambridge, $135,000
Heirs and Devisees of Gary John Schnell to Louis Schnell and Jennifer Schnell, the part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31 in Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, County of Henry, $250,000
Sentry Estates Inc. to TSA Rentals 3 LLC., All that part of the west 396 feet of the North Half of the Lot 4 of the Subdivision of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, which lies North of the right-of-way of the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad, containing 5.65 acres more or less in Township 14 North, Range 4 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $120,000
Donna Autery to Zoey Murphy and Denton Autery, 320 S. Maple Ave., Kewanee, $85,000
Powell’s 5 Iron, Inc. to Jennifer Hodges, 117 E. 2nd St., Kewanee, $30,000
Robert Green and Madelyn Green to Braeden Winter, Todd Winter and Carrie Ann Winter, 1547 E. 2450th St., Galva, $250,000
Gerald Westefer and Constance Westefer to Angely Perez, 1108 Knox St., Kewanee, $35,000
Chad Wilburn, Rebecca Wilburn, Bruce and Susan Wilburn to Jeffrey Scharpman and Jill Scharpman, vacant land, Orion, $26,000
Lance Longeville to Rickey Amos Jr., 414 Ridyard St.., Kewanee, $27,000
Christopher Waugh and Terri Waugh to Classic Aircraft Services, Inc., 1855 Burlington Ave., Kewanee, $140,000
Ty Palmer and Rebecca Palmer to Sandra Gazzera and Valerie Gazzera, 405 McKinley Ave., Kewanee, $110,000
Patricia Monroe to Pat MS LLC, 116 W. 2nd St., Kewanee, $30,000
James Flaherty and Teresa Brown to Jared Flaherty, 118 Sherwood Dr., Geneseo, $190,000