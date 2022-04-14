Henry County buyers and sellers from March 31 to April 7. Who are they?

Compiled by Susan DeVilder

Donald Vail to Mika Made It, LLC, 106 West D St., Alpha, $50,000

Sharon Ringier to Manal Houasse Swarts, Lot Number Six in Sunny Hill Estates, Second Addition, being part of the North Half of Section Seven, Township 16 North, Range One East of the Fourth Principal Meridian situated in the County of Henry, $197,000

Michelle Franklin and Richard Stilwell to Morgan Wheelwright, 118 Henry Drive, Orion, $200,000

James Gallaugher and Haley Gallaugher to Kody Peterson, 224 Carroll St., Colona, $165,000

Adam Gray, Gertrud Gray to Nelson Carlson, 241 E. Garfield St., Kewanee, $58,000

Mark Burgess, executor of the Ione Burgess Estate to Amery Rentals LLC., 305 W. 2nd St., Atkinson, $43,000

G. Larry Pahlow to Diane Feltenthe, 717 N.W. 5th Ave., Galva, $131,000

Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Pervez Hai, 401 E. Henry St., Cambridge, $26,000

Summit AG Fund II LLP., to Acretrader 185 LLC, 000 IL Hwy 92, 00000 IL Hwy 92, Prophetstown, $1,122,000

Brandon Boyd and April Boyd to Cherri Dolieslger, 318 School St., Cambridge, $135,000

Heirs and Devisees of Gary John Schnell to Louis Schnell and Jennifer Schnell, the part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31 in Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, County of Henry, $250,000

Sentry Estates Inc. to TSA Rentals 3 LLC., All that part of the west 396 feet of the North Half of the Lot 4 of the Subdivision of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, which lies North of the right-of-way of the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad, containing 5.65 acres more or less in Township 14 North, Range 4 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $120,000

Donna Autery to Zoey Murphy and Denton Autery, 320 S. Maple Ave., Kewanee, $85,000

Powell’s 5 Iron, Inc. to Jennifer Hodges, 117 E. 2nd St., Kewanee, $30,000

Robert Green and Madelyn Green to Braeden Winter, Todd Winter and Carrie Ann Winter, 1547 E. 2450th St., Galva, $250,000

Gerald Westefer and Constance Westefer to Angely Perez, 1108 Knox St., Kewanee, $35,000

Chad Wilburn, Rebecca Wilburn, Bruce and Susan Wilburn to Jeffrey Scharpman and Jill Scharpman, vacant land, Orion, $26,000

Lance Longeville to Rickey Amos Jr., 414 Ridyard St.., Kewanee, $27,000

Christopher Waugh and Terri Waugh to Classic Aircraft Services, Inc., 1855 Burlington Ave., Kewanee, $140,000

Ty Palmer and Rebecca Palmer to Sandra Gazzera and Valerie Gazzera, 405 McKinley Ave., Kewanee, $110,000

Patricia Monroe to Pat MS LLC, 116 W. 2nd St., Kewanee, $30,000

James Flaherty and Teresa Brown to Jared Flaherty, 118 Sherwood Dr., Geneseo, $190,000