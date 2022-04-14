Geneseo Council approves moving forward with Well #26

The Geneseo City Council met Tuesday April 12.

Chad VanDeWoestyne, Director of Public Works, shared details of the contacts he'd made with well drilling companies regarding the new well to be drilled to replace City Well #26, that was rendered inoperable this winter.

Of the several companies he submitted bid opportunities to, only two were able to respond timely enough to be considered. Albrecht Well Drilling from Ohio, IL would be able to begin in an estimated 70 days, and a bid of $231,022 was made. Brotcke Well and Pump of Fenton, Mo, who has done work for Geneseo in the past, would be able to start work between 45 and 60 days from now, and submitted a bid of $230,120. VanDeWoestyne stated that both companies are well respected.

VanDeWoestyne advised the Council that he thought of going with the Brotcke bid. He also commented that Brotcke told him they should have enough of the specialty casing for this project. The recommendation to accept the Brotcke bid was made, and the Council approved.

Loren Rains with IMEG, the company doing the studies on the Geneseo Creek, was also on hand to answer additional questions regarding the study that has been commissioned. Doug Crow (Ward 4) asked for clarification on cleaning the Geneseo Creek, and how much impact that would have.

Rains said that in ordinary heavy rains, it would have an impact on the flow of the creek through town. But in what was referred to as 25, 50 and 100 year flood events, the problems remained. A large part of the problem is referred to as "chokepoints" that hold back rushing water during these cataclysmic storms. Bridges and the railroad bridge were recognized as the greatest impediments to getting water out of town during these events. Rains stated that the most effective way to deal with these monumental flood events would be either the dry retention option. or a manmade lake that would allow the water to be contained, and released in measured amounts, avoiding the flooding.

The motion was made to go forward with the study, and take the soil borings to determine the decision of wet or dry retention. The motion was approved.

Chamber of Commerce Director Zack Sullivan gave an update on the various festivals that are scheduled beginning with Art Walk at the end of April. He also brought the council up to date on the mural projects that are to be created over Music Fest weekend, June 18-19. One will be on the side of Geneseo Home Furnishing, and another on the exterior wall of Musical Moments. They will depict Geneseo's past, present and future. Drawings for the project are currently being reviewed.

A John Deere Gator was approved for purchase by the Geneseo Police Department for use around town and during festivals. The vehicle is to be purchased with a grant to the Department by the Geneseo Foundation.