Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 19, 2007

Casting owners Tabie Hopping and JB Hopping show Henry County Rural Revolving Loan Administrator Lori Merrill around their business to Galva after a fire destroyed their Matherville facility.

The congregation of First Baptist Church in Cambridge presented Steve Holden with a clock for his 25 years of music ministry to the church on Sunday, April 1.

The Easter Bunny made a special visit to Tiny Tots Daycare and Preschool during the Easter party Friday afternoon. Saying hello to the bunny is Maggie Vestal.

Kobe Perry wins the spoon egg race during the Tiny Tots Daycare and preschool.

25 Years Ago

April 17, 1997

St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Cambridge will hold a Mother Daughter Banquet Sunday, April 20 at 5 p.m. Those attending should bring a covered dish and table service. The Altar and Rosary society will furnish meat, drink and dessert. Karen Anderson will present the program “The Apron Lady”

Cambridge Junior Woman’s club will host senior bingo in the Cambridge Public Library basement at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2.

The Cambridge Country Lanes planning committee is selling buttons with the Henry Country Courthouse logo on them as a fundraiser for local country Lanes activities Cambridge High School students are putting the buttons together as their contributions to the local event.

Patrick Morey, son of Patrice Morey and Marty Morey both of Cambridge, had a huge bubble pulled up around him during the Cambridge C.P,C, Carnival Saturday night, April 12.

An unseasonal able snowfall covered Cambridge and other area communities Friday April 11 snow measurements across the area range from five to eight inches. Most of the snow melted clear within a day or two

50 Years Ago

April 27, 1972

Last week was Earth Week and the committee and the committee for the 7th grade science class took their sign and litter bag, picking up litter around town. With sign is Kerry Lindbeck, Angie Franklin and Joyce Blair.

Social hour club will meet at 2 Tuesday afternoon, May 2, in the reading room at the Cambridge library. This is to be a special meeting.

The Army recruiter from Kewanee will be at the Henry County Courthouse every Friday morning.

This group of athletes received trophies for outstanding performances and achievement this year, They were presented at the Athletic Banquet sponsored by the men’s club. They are Bryan Reppert, David Olson, Gary Hancock, Paul Berry Don Dobbels, Rick Frank, Dave Nelson, Mike Maertens, Bob Stach, John Lange, John Lund. Managers Dave Johnson, Vernon Beam, Don Powell and Rick Hayes.

100 Years

Aprjl 21, 1922

Miss Alice Smith of Moline, spent Easter at the home of her parents Mr. and Mrs. William Smith and family.

Mrs. Ray Kappel spent Monday in the tri-cities.

Pictorial dress patterns at the Sedergreen Shoe Store a large stock on hand.

John V. Sherrard of Rock Island, arrived last week for a visit with his many friends in Cambridge