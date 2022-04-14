Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 18, 2007

Serving as royalty for the 69th Galva Relays track meet on Monday were sophomore Brianna Blelchner, Queen Samantha Hainline and Amanda Carroll, both juniors Freshman attendant Chloe McIntire.

The Galva News and eight other former Copley newspapers are now officially Gatehouse Media Inc. publications. The sale from Copely to Gatehouse Media closed April ll. Along with the Galva News, Gatehouse has acquired seven daily newspapers, the Galesburg Register Mail, The Peoria Journal Star, the Springfield State Journal Regster, The Lincoln Courier and three Ohio newspaper. Purchase price was $380.

Bass player and Bishop Hill native Curtis Hawkins and singer guitarist Tom Lytle were the featured performers at Saturday’s Galva Arts Council coffeehouse, where they presented a variety of pop, rock, fusion and original material to a capacity crowd. The duo regularly performs throughout central Illinois, including hosting an open mic coffeehouse every other Friday at McGillicuddy’s in Galesburg, plus appearances at Galesburg’s Seminary Street Pub on Alternate Fridays with drummer Josh Dixon. Also performing Saturday were Jim Lindberg , Tammy Ronkin, and Jim Brady of the bluegrass trio.

Galva Fire Chief Denny Tarleton and his department were instructed April 10 by Galesburg fireman Scott Benson on handling hazardous materials. All Galva fireman were required to attend the training, which helped identify hazardous materials. Incidents includes 70 or so trains and many semi trucks which pass through the city daily carrying such materials.

25 Years Ago

April 16,1997

The city of Galva has spent much of the last year focusing on ways to improve its severe weather warning systems. Last year, the DTN Weather Center was activated at the City Administration building and late last month, a third siren was added at the Galva Park District. The siren, purchased from Federal signal near Chicago, has a range of 1 mile.

St. John’s Catholic Church in Galva will hold its annual BBQ and salad Luncheon on Saturday, April 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year, a country store will be featured. There will be a fast food line and carry-outs will be available.

Members of the 1997 GHS Prom Court are Chris Doherty, Kristel Reillint, Phil Interial, Deana Anderson, Shawn Kendall, Leslie DeMay. Greg Haga, Kami Anderson, Nathan Fox, Piper schilling. Prom will be held this year on Saturday on Saturday. May 3 from 8 to 11 p.m. at Knox College.

The Maxey Chapel, rural Knoxville, will hold its annual Spring Breakfast/Bazaar Tuesday, April 29, from 8 to 11 a.m. Activities include a bake sale and attic treasures.

50 Years Ago

April 20, 1972

The Galva Woman’s Club received several awards at the 15th District held in the Masonic Temple in Canton on April 13.

The Study club of woman’s Club of Galva closed it’s season on Tuesday evening with a salad supper in Epworth Hall of the First United Methodist Church.

Dennis Peck, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Peck, route 1, Galva High School, qualified for the dean’s honor list

100 Years Ago

April 20, 1922

M.W. Sheesley of Orion was the Henry County member of the resolutions committee at the district convention. John A. Johnson, of Altona, was the Knox County member

Successful sale a little over $75.00 was taken in by the Woman’s Club will give a luncheon April 25 in the Congregational church, commencing at 11 o’clock in the afternoon.

Ralph Boyd left today for Springfield to attend a conference, with Senator McCormick and Senator McKinley. Tomorrow he will attend the state convention, which convenes in Springfield.

Sufficient coal to last until September 1 has now been stored by the Galva Electric Light company, according to a statement made yesterday by E.O. Brown, general manager of the company. He stated that more than $1,000.00 worth of coal has been stored in various sections.