Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

April 20, 2007

Third graders from Millikin Elementary School visited Bishop Hill last Friday to learn about Swedish author Astrid Lindgren, who wrote the Pippi Longstocking stories.

Geneseo High School students, Aaron Plumb and Parker Courtright, and instructor Bruce Smith won awards at the first annual Midwest Technical Institute Welding competition held recently in Springfield.

25 Years Ago

April 18, 1997

Instead of spring rain bringing May flowers, three to four inches of snow fell on Friday and blanketed flower beds.

At least eight Geneseo restaurants are schedule to participate in the Taste of Geneseo to be held on State Street Saturday. They are: Victorian Manor, Little Annie’s, Eagle’s, Good Samaritan Village, Virginia Humbert, Pizza Hut, Uncle Bill’s, and the Cellar. Live entertainment is planned.

50 Years Ago

April 13, 1972

St. Malachy’s school faced a severe crisis this year when the Dominican Sisters, the community of teachers that has staffed the school for many years, announced their withdrawal at the end of the current year. As a result of a tireless search, the school has contracted a very fine and extremely well qualified principal, Sister Madeline.

Richmond Hill Players will hold tryouts for their summer season this Sunday.

100 Years Ago

April 14, 1922

A mammoth fourth of July is being planned for Geneseo’s big 80-acre pleasure resort, the Big Bend Camp Grounds. The celebration as planned is unique from the fact that the price of admission will be below pre-war prices. These tickets will be placed on sale at the three banks-First National Bank, Farmers Nation Bank, and Central Trust and Savings Bank.

Electric vacuum cleaners for rent. Second door south of Mrs. Ethel Ott Miller.