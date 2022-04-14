Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 19, 2007

Fourteen seniors at Orion High have been named Illinois State Scholars in recognition of their academic achievement. They are Kendal Cross, Deanna Zwicker, Jaclyn Harrington, Holly Kimball, Laura Hull, Julianne Teerlinck, David Wyant, Michael Tuttle, Adam Pierce. Jacob Hollars, Lisa Gombert, Jon McDonnell, Bill Gombert, and Bryce Thompson.

Pokey ended the celebration on Thursday, March 29, for Julie Doxstader’s third grader, who raised more money in the walk for diabetes than any other class at C.R. Hanna Elementary School.

On Good Friday, April 6, Christofer Dhabalt of Orion helps paint a nativity scene for a Sunday school room at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. Other children were depicting the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Big Brothers and Big sisters is holding their annual plant sale, Annuals for sale include alyssum, begonias, coleus, dahlias, pansies, marigolds, moss roses, wave petunias, geraniums, hanging baskets.

25 Years Ago

April 17. 1997

Seventh grader Kelly Lao, daughter of Joe and Laurie Lao of Orion, has been chosen as Student of the Month.

Orion Middle School’s eighth grade Scholastic Bowl defeated Tampico in the opening round of the Illinois Elementary School Association regionals on Wednesday, April 9.

Just after lunch on Monday, April 14, Orion Middle School student Holly Ator, and sixth grade science teacher Steve Chelstrom prepare to launch Holly’s model rocket from the soccer field behind OMS. Just like NASA, the sixth graders encountered some difficulties with the countdown but overcame them. Holly’s rocket soared high into the wind and landed intact.

Orion Middle School faculty have chosen as their students of the week eighth grader Nicole Larson, seventh grader, Susan Rosenberger, and sixth grader Curtis Cox.

50 Years Ago

April 27,1972

Miss Susan Hawkins returned to Chicago Tuesday after a few days visit in the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ross Hawkins. She is employed there as a reservationist for Holiday Inns of America.

Orion Mothers of World War II will have an all day sewing on Thursday, May 4 in the home of Mrs. John Heldt. A potluck dinner will be served at noon.

Mrs. Howard Marshall, Mrs. Duane Cole, Mrs. Nettie Johnson, Mrs. Annie Johnson and Mrs. Agnes Bowman visited Mrs. Mattie Marshall who is a resident at the Good Samaritan Center in Geneseo Monday and help her celebrate her 86th birthday anniversary.

Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Anderson, Jr. have sold their residence at 1420 8th Street to Mr. and Mrs. Gary Haars of Geneseo. Mr. and Mrs. Anderson and son, Brent left with their household goods Sunday for Roanoke, Virginia where they will reside.

100 Years Ago

April 20, 1922

The motion picture division of the American Farm Bureau Federation announces that the rights of “the Brown Mouse.” One of Herbert Quick’s most famous novels, have been purchased and that the novel, which deals with rural education and social problems, with into a farm bureau photoplay.

Miss Emma Ward visited in Rock Island Saturday.

The Easter cantata that was to be given by the Lutheran church choir last Sunday evening and postponed on account of weather, will be given this Sunday evening, April 23, at the church at 3:00 o’clock. No admission will be taken.

Mrs. Albert Johnson gave a birthday party for her daughter, Gladys at the Osco school house last week with twelve boys and girls. She was placed in the time light of the Osco Juvenile society. Ice Cream, cake and cookies were served by the hostess and a fine time enjoyed by all.