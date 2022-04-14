Orion trustees work on budget

Mindy Carls

Orion trustees worked on the 2022-23 budget during the village board meeting on Monday, April 4.

Trustee Steve Newman said the general fund balance dropped about $100,000 this past year because of the Seventh Street renovation. Street Superintendent Neil Dahl said the village also completed a water main project on 11th Avenue.

Village President Jim Cooper said the board had built up the general fund so it could use the money for big projects. Newman said he thought the general fund balance should be $750,000, and if it topped $1 million the money should be used for projects.

Orion is waiting to see if it will receive a Main Street Capital Grant.

The board will vote on the budget at its 7 p.m. meeting on Monday, April 18.

Street work

Trustee Neal Nelson, chairman of the street committee, said equipment is ready for the summer season.

Nelson, Dahl and Water Superintendent Arnie Sandberg walked Fifth Street with representatives of engineering firms to discuss renovation plans.

Work on concrete sidewalks will begin as soon as possible, Nelson said. Dahl gave Jason West, owner and operator of West Concrete, a list of sidewalks to repair. West will haul old concrete away.

Cooper asked Nelson to make sure West’s projects include backfill. Dahl says that as the street superintendent, that’s what he does.

Dahl told the board that a new truck had been delivered months earlier than expected. The street superintendent received two bids, $57,061 from Bonnell Industries and $50,800 from Tri-State, to outfit the truck with a stainless steel dump body, stainless streel tool box, hydraulics and other items.

Both companies said they could begin work right away, Dahl said.

The board will vote at a later meeting on which bid to accept. It could not vote on April 4 because the bids were not on the agenda.

Nelson said the village had found a tree removal specialist who will be removing trees on Fourth Street in mid-April. Cooper asked Nelson to make sure stumps are ground down.

Landscape waste site

The village has announced dates and times for Orion residents to bring landscape waste to the burn pile across from the water treatment plant on Fourth Street.

Dates and times are Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m. April 18, May 2 and May 16 and Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. April 23, April 30, May 7, May 14, May 21 and May 28.

Leaves, fallen branches, tree cuttings and other landscape waste will be accepted. Grass clippings and mulch will not. Debris may be brought in bags, but the bags must be emptied and removed.

In other business

• The board meeting began an hour early to allow time for discussion of the 2022-23 budget.

• Board members approved the 2022-23 meeting schedule, which begins May 1. The board will meet on the first and third Mondays of each month, unless they fall on one of the major holidays such as Labor Day. Then the meeting will be moved to the following Wednesday.

• The board discussed Junk Week following Main Street Orion’s communitywide garage sales on the second Saturday in June. Cooper said he had talked to Dewey Peterson about removing 6x6 piles left at the street, with a charge of $1,050 per truckload to haul it off. Each address would be able to leave two large items for pickup. Peterson employees would make one pass through the village on Friday, June 17.