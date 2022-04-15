Orion Boy Scouts reach Gold Level

Mindy Carls

Orion Boy Scout Troop 123 has achieved the Gold Level of Excellence on the Journey to Excellence, an annual national program for troops going over and above standards for activities, volunteering, camping and outings, Scoutmaster Damon Seys announced at the Court of Honor on Monday, March 21, at the Methodist Activity Center.

The Orion troop is more than 90 years old.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts collected 2,343 items for the Orion Area Food Pantry on Saturday, March 19, in Orion, Sunny Hill, Andover and Lynn Center. It is one of the largest food drives of the year in support of the Orion food pantry.

Adults contributed 137 volunteer hours to the food drive, while youth contributed 82 for a total of 219 hours.

Micah Knox and Nicolas Shillington were awarded Life Scout rank, joining Eric Thorndyke in pursuit of Eagle rank.

Merit badges were awarded to Shillington, personal fitness; Cade Hancock, cooking; Thorndyke, camping and personal fitness, and Braden Slovack, fire safety, geocaching and programming.

The merit badges presented to Shillington, Hancock and Thorndyke are all required for Eagle.

Seys presented badges for scouts and adults who participated in these events:

• Camporee, “Are You Scout Enough?”, Oct. 1 through Oct. 3, 2021.

• HALT (Halloween at Loud Thunder), October 2021. The troop sponsored the weekend-long event with activities and mentorship for Cub Scouts.

• Scout Sunday, February 2022. Scouts led Sunday morning worship services at two Orion churches in recognition of the birth of Scouting and the importance of religion in scouts’ lives.

Orion United Methodist Church has chartered Troop 123 since 1928, making it one of the longest charter relationships in the country.