Galva Arts Council hosts Jazz on the Side

Jazz on the Side is an eclectic group of people who share a passion for music with a repertoire that includes big band standards and some jazz as well. This band has been entertaining crowds in the surrounding area for years. The GAC encourages visitors to dress in their best 1920s outfits and join us on April 23.

Doors open at 6:30 with the performance beginning at 7. An open mic will follow at 8:30 p.m. All area musicians, storytellers and other artists are invited to participate. A snack bar featuring Anderson Family coffee will also be included. Donations welcome.

The Galva Arts Council is dedicated to bringing people together to promote and participate in the arts. The Center is home to many activities throughout the year: monthly coffeehouses, seasonal luncheons, arts & crafts workshops, yoga classes and more. For more information contact the Galva Arts Council at galvaarts@gmail.com, 563-293-6986 or via Facebook.