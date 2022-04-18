Geneseo School Board considers adding softball to fall sports

Jenni Johnson, a sixth grade teacher at Geneseo Middle School gave a presentation to the School Board Thursday April 14 about adding softball to the roster of activities.

Johnson made the case that she felt there was interest in additional activities for girls, especially in the fall, which is when the IESA would schedule softball.

The case was made that even though travel softball was available to girls in the area, it can often exclude participants who might not be able to travel or afford the expenses of the travel league. By having middle school girls playing together at this level, a strong bond would be created, and a middle school training ground would be advantageous once the girls got to high school, and the WB6 conference.

The IESA participating schools with softball are many of the same schools the high school competes with, across Henry, Bureau and Stark counties. The proposition would be at this level, it would be played no-cut, and everyone who goes out will be on the team.

Johnson stated there was interest in coaching from current staff. High School girls who are not involved in fall sports, looking for Silver Cord hours would be invited to help. Anticipated costs could be taken to the Booster Club, and necessary equipment could be loaned from the High School, as they have softball in the spring.

A survey regarding interest in addition of fall softball will go out, and results will be considered. All board members were in favor of moving forward with fall softball at the Middle School level.

Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh also spoke about COVID bonuses that will be paid from federal ESSER funds to be allocated for staff in appreciation of efforts during the past 25 months. This would be a one time bonus.

Twelve teachers will be willing to participate in the Summer School program again this summer.

Graduation will be outside at the football field, weather permitting, Sunday May 22. The parade will begin at 1 PM, lining up in the Fareway parking lot, and the ceremony will begin at 3 PM.