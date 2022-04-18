Vasa National Archives to host Spring Bonfire in Bishop Hill

Geneseo Republic

Experience an ancient Swedish traditional Valborg bonfire as we welcome spring’s return at the Vasa National Archives on April 22 at 6pm. Yard games and activities will be available to the whole family. Hot dogs for roasting, buns, coffee, iced tea, and hot chocolate will be provided. This event is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring a dish to share.

The history of Valborg goes back to Viking era. Pre-Christian Swedes held spring bonfires to herald the onset of the growth season. It attempted to ward off evil, ensure fertility and cleanse the land of the dead of winter. Today, it marks the gateway to longer and warmer days.

The Vasa National Archives will have Kubb, a Viking-era game that has survived to the present, bean bag toss and a craft station for visitors to enjoy. Visitors will enjoy roasting hot dogs over a fire and meeting with friends and neighbors. In the event of rain, the festivities will be moved to the Vasa National Archive’s basement.

The Vasa National Archives is located at 109 S. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, IL. For more information please contact, the Vasa National Archives at VasaArchivist@gmail.com or 309-927-3898.