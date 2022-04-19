Changes in staffing at Geneseo Schools - Who's leaving? Who's starting?

Geneseo Schools have approved the following personnel changes. for the coming 22-23 school year:

Additions

Eric Ashcraft - GHS Color Guard Choreographer

Eric Ashcraft - GHS Color Guard Instructor

Heidi Brumbaugh - Northside Nurse

Madelyn DeYoung - GHS Color Guard Instructor

Gracie Erickson - Southwest S.A.F.E. Supervisor

Maria Gehl - Northside 2nd Grade Teacher

Christy Herlyn - GMS 6th Grade ELA

Renee Lock - GHS Future Farmers of America Sponsor (FFA)

Pam Lowe - Millikin Administrative Assistant

Matthew Morrissey - GHS Social Worker Intern

Erinn Richmond - GHS Nurse

Nicole Rubitsky - GMS Evening Custodian (P/T)

Trenton Teske - Northside Music Teacher

Lara Wells - Northside Reading Aide (Increase in hours per day)

Resignations/Retirements/Leaves

Isabel Anderson - GMS Clerical Aide, resignation effective May 20, 2022

Jena Avea - GHS Spanish, leave effective August 16, 2022 thru November 9, 2022 (60 days)

Dean Johnson - GMS Assistant Principal, retirement effective end of school year 2025-26

Luan King - Southwest custodian, retirement effective May 31, 2022

Neil Marshall - GHS Custodian, retirement effective July 1, 2024

Jacob Miller - GHS FFA Assistant Advisor, resignation effective end of school year 2021-22

Lauren Schmidt - GMS Assistant Cross Country Coach, resignation effective end of season 2021-22

Lee Verner - GMS Peer Tutoring Supervisor, resignation effective end of school year 2021-22