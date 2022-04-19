Changes in staffing at Geneseo Schools - Who's leaving? Who's starting?
Geneseo Schools have approved the following personnel changes. for the coming 22-23 school year:
Additions
Eric Ashcraft - GHS Color Guard Choreographer
Eric Ashcraft - GHS Color Guard Instructor
Heidi Brumbaugh - Northside Nurse
Madelyn DeYoung - GHS Color Guard Instructor
Gracie Erickson - Southwest S.A.F.E. Supervisor
Maria Gehl - Northside 2nd Grade Teacher
Christy Herlyn - GMS 6th Grade ELA
Renee Lock - GHS Future Farmers of America Sponsor (FFA)
Pam Lowe - Millikin Administrative Assistant
Matthew Morrissey - GHS Social Worker Intern
Erinn Richmond - GHS Nurse
Nicole Rubitsky - GMS Evening Custodian (P/T)
Trenton Teske - Northside Music Teacher
Lara Wells - Northside Reading Aide (Increase in hours per day)
Resignations/Retirements/Leaves
Isabel Anderson - GMS Clerical Aide, resignation effective May 20, 2022
Jena Avea - GHS Spanish, leave effective August 16, 2022 thru November 9, 2022 (60 days)
Dean Johnson - GMS Assistant Principal, retirement effective end of school year 2025-26
Luan King - Southwest custodian, retirement effective May 31, 2022
Neil Marshall - GHS Custodian, retirement effective July 1, 2024
Jacob Miller - GHS FFA Assistant Advisor, resignation effective end of school year 2021-22
Lauren Schmidt - GMS Assistant Cross Country Coach, resignation effective end of season 2021-22
Lee Verner - GMS Peer Tutoring Supervisor, resignation effective end of school year 2021-22