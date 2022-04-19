Farm Gals sale to feature creations by the Crude Hedgehog

Claudia Loucks

Bill Charlet is a creative guy! He takes what most people would call “junk” and creates unique and interesting art, from wagons to planters.

His business is “The Crude Hedgehog,” and his inventions and creations will be featured and offered for sale at the upcoming annual “Farm Gals Sale,” from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 29; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, and from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, on his farm ground at 18106 Illinois Hwy. 81, or five miles east of Cambridge on Illinois Rt. 81. Sale items will be displayed in the large barn and on the farm grounds.

The sale will include antiques, primitives, yard and garden art and more. Charlet also collects and sells advertising signs “of all sorts,” he said, and some of those also will be offered for sale.

Other items at the sale will be flowers, decorations and antique pieces, what Charlet describes as “a little bit of everything.”

Other people involved with the sale are his parents, dad Larry Charlet, who creates decorative outdoor flower carts and wheelbarrows from wood; and mother, Linda Charlet, who will have primitive pieces and farm house décor for sale, and Barb Nelson, who will have household items “from women who love to decorate.” There also will be a variety of flowers for sale from Pink Prairie Gardens in Geneseo.

The Crude Hedgehog is a hobby for Charlet, and he admits, “It helps supplement my monthly income and it keeps me busy.”

He said his parents, Larry and Linda Charlet, have always done some type of “crafting,” and by watching them over the years, “I got started with my yard and garden art. I started making things from antiques and ventured into the yard and garden pieces.. I am always trying to come up with new designs.”

He also builds wagons, horse drawn wagons and explained, “I rebuild them from scratch. I just make a little bit of everything, I build planters and portable flower beds from corn elevator chutes.”

His wagons have become a popular piece of yard art that sometimes are printed with the owner’s name and can also be used to hold seasonal decorations.

His materials consist primarily of metal, old iron and steel and some wood….Those materials can be left outside without worrying about them being damaged from weather,” he said. I don’t have any patterns, I just make all kinds of stuff. I live on a farm and I do scrap and salvage and go to farm auctions and buy scrap iron piles and old farm equipment, I tear it apart and use some of the parts to build other things.”

Charlet’s art work is featured at the annual Antique Engine & Tractor Show in September outside of Geneseo; also at Songbird Lane Market, rural Cambridge

"The Ferris wheel flower planter is made with six planter boxes and is about five feet tall. Wheels are from a hay rake. I don’t’ make anything new and shiny, everything I make is from old stuff." explained Charlet.