Geneseo art students display at Smith Studios through April 30

staff writer

The Smith Studio and Gallery is hosting the eighth annual Geneseo High School Art Exhibition at their downtown location at 124 State Street, in Geneseo. This year’s show includes over 125 works of art by junior and senior art students exhibiting their artistic skills and art explorations from this past school year. This end-of-the-year showcase demonstrates student learning in a variety of 2-D and 3-D media. This is an opportunity for the public to view the artistic talent that is growing in the Geneseo community.

The Smith Studio and Gallery strives to bring unique art opportunities to Geneseo. They greatly recommend that families with younger children stop by to see this high school art exhibition and for our younger artists to see what is possible as they pursue their own artistic challenges.

THIS EXHIBITION WILL BE UP THROUGH SATURDAY, APRIL 30th

Hours at the Smith Studio and Gallery are Tuesday through Saturday 10:00-5:00, Closed on Sunday and Monday.