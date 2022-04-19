Henry County Jail employee charged with sexual misconduct

staff writer

On Friday April 15, 2022, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a jail complaint from a female inmate, of sexual misconduct by a correctional officer.

The complaint was immediately turned over to the Illinois State Police, Division of Criminal Investigation.

On Monday April 18, 2022, State Police Investigators arrested a Henry County Sheriff's Department employee, which has been charged with 2 counts of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and 2 counts of Official Misconduct. The employee has been terminated from his employment at the Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation remains ongoing by the State Police Division of Criminal Investigations and the Henry County States Attorney’s Office. No further information will be disseminated.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.