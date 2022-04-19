News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Cambridge Methodist Spring Salad Luncheon

Women of the Cambridge United Methodist Church will host a Spring Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. The church is located at 120 West Exchange St. Cost is 7 per person and there will be a variety of salads available. Area residents are invited to dine in or order carry out. All proceeds will be used to support church projects.

Nashville Performer coming to Bishop Hill

BISHOP HILL, Illinois—Nashville singer-songwriter, Halley Neal will perform a live concert Saturday, April 23rd at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 N. Bishop Hill St, Bishop Hill, IL. The show will begin with a potluck dinner at 6PM, with music starting at 7PM, and is open to guests of all ages. A $10-20 donation is suggested.

Halley’s sound blends effortless layered vocals with Americana production, and is deeply rooted in an idea of reminiscence and a throwback to 70's and 90's folk.

River Valley Co-op purchases Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro

DAVENPORT, Iowa (Friday, April 15, 2022) – River Valley Cooperative, headquartered in Davenport, Iowa, today announced that they finalized the purchase of Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro, Ltd., effective April 15, 2022.

Tim Burress, River Valley Cooperative CEO, stated, “Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro, Ltd.’s 5,000+ customers can look forward to the same commitment to excellent customer service and many familiar faces. The purchase of Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro, Ltd., and River Valley Cooperative’s current energy business footprint provides products and services in Cedar, Clinton, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Muscatine, and Scott Counties in Iowa, and Carroll, Henry, Jo Daviess, Lee, Mercer, Rock Island, and Whiteside Counties in Illinois. The expanded territory further enhances our commitment to serving propane and refined fuels customers in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.”