Mayor's Prayer Breakfast in Geneseo May 5

Claudia Loucks

In observance of the National Day of Prayer, clergy will join with area residents at Geneseo’s Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

The event, with the serving line opening at 6:30 a.m., and the program from 7 to 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, at First Lutheran Church at 114 East Main St., Geneseo, is sponsored by the Geneseo Ministerial Association and is open to all area residents. Breakfast will be served beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Honorary host is Geneseo Mayor Sean Johnson. Laity from area churches will lead prayers for the nation, state, community and world. Featured speaker is Marisol Constanza, executive director of the Chicago Dream Center.

Tickets, at $15 each, can be purchased online at https://www.peopleneedjesus.org/mayorsbreakfast.

Churches, businesses and community organizations may reserve a table of seven people for $100. The organization’s name will be displayed on a placard on the table. To reserve a table, email info@peopleneedjesus.org or call First Methodist Church, 309-944-2793. Individual seats also may be purchased in the church office at 302 North State St., Geneseo, during office hours from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.

The idea for the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast originated with the Rev. Dr. Chris Ritter, directing pastor at First United Methodist Church, Geneseo.

Nine years ago on the National Day of Prayer, he and two others gathered outside Geneseo City Hall to pray for their community, state and nation.

“I decided then that Geneseo could do a better job of commemorating this important event,” Rev. Ritter said. “Since our U.S. presidents convene a Presidential Prayer Breakfast with the help of religious leaders throughout the country, I saw no reason why the Geneseo Ministerial Association could not help our Mayor to hold an event on the community level.

The breakfast has not been held for the last two years due to guidelines in place as a result of the pandemic.