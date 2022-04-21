St. Paul's Lutheran Church celebrates 152 years in Orion

Mindy Carls

“I’m grateful to be here to celebrate your 150th and 151st and 152nd anniversaries,” Bishop Jeff Clements cheerfully announced during his sermon on Sunday, March 27, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion.

The church’s 150th anniversary was in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of the celebration.

Visitors arriving before the worship service viewed timelines of church and world history, as well as period clothing that K Krewer brought.

The timelines and clothing were reminders of “the work God has done through this place,” Pastor Gwen Sefrhans-Murphy said as the worship service began.

Clements, making his first appearance as bishop at St. Paul, brought greetings from the other 140 congregations in the synod as he thanked St. Paul’s members for their ministry to the Orion community.

“Our one purpose is to show people Jesus,” the bishop said. “Don’t go looking for Pastor Gwen. You bring greetings on behalf of Jesus. They look for Jesus in your words and deeds, and how you spend your time and resources.”

The service featured St. Paul’s choir and bell choir, both directed by the church organist, Jan Enders, and soloists Tracy Hepner on trumpet and Amy Meier on flute.

“Lift High the Cross,” the gathering hymn, has a special place in St. Paul’s history, Enders said. In 1998 a windstorm brought the steeple crashing to the ground. A new steeple was installed on Good Friday, April 21, 2000, after the congregation had a chance to sign their names inside it.

As a crane lifted the gold-flecked cross into place atop the steeple, the congregation gathered on the street to sing “Lift High the Cross,” Enders said.

After the service, dinner was served to about 200 people. The menu included Swedish meatballs, ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans with bacon, rolls, cupcakes with icing in the Swedish colors blue and yellow, and Swedish cookies.

Ron Farwell emceed the program, announcing a meatball eating contest for adults and a ham toss for children.

Led by Lori Dhabalt and accompanied by Jaxon Lindgren and Sarah Hepner, a Sunday school children’s choir sang.

Clements and State Rep. Dan Swanson presented certificates in honor of the anniversary.

Special guests included a former pastor, the Rev. Dr. Michael Lawyer.

“Worship undergirds everything we do and have done over these years,” Lawyer said. “It was a privilege to stand before you every weekend to share God’s Word with you. I miss that.”

Another former pastor, the Rev. John Lekander, sent a letter from Tennessee. He plans to visit over the Fourth of July weekend.

DeAnne Bloomberg sang “Day by Day (And With Each Passing Moment.” Hepner accompanied her on the piano.

Jeff Dahl, representing the third generation of a family baptized and confirmed at St. Paul, gave the history of the church. He described lumber, nails and concrete in building projects, and the aluminum of the new steeple.

“The rest of the story is the people worshiping together, thousands of people, finally down to 33 Swedish immigrants that started 150 years ago,” Dahl said. “They came here looking for Jesus. They believed in the sacrifice on the cross and the joy of the resurrection.”

Catie Johnson sang “Amazing Grace.” Lawyer played “Stand Up, Stand Up for Jesus” on the piano.

“Remember we stand in Christ,” Lawyer said. “This congregation for 150 years has been standing up for Jesus.”

The 150th committee included Janet Boney, Teresa Carlson, Wilma Carroll, Debbie DeBaillie, Lori Dhabalt, Jeannine Filler, Judy Frenell, Diane Gainey, Gloria Grafton, Jane Helke, Joyce Hepner, Beth Hoffman and Mary Lindgren.