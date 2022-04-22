Looking Back Cambridge

15 Years Ago

April 26, 2007

Cambridge's slate of elected officials changed very little after the election, Tuesday April 17, with virtually everyone running unopposed. In Henry County, more than 20 percent of the county's 35,996 registered voters cast votes in Tuesday's election.

Ten seniors have been selected as members of the 2007 Prom Court. They are: Holli DeGroot, Anna Evert, Becky Borkgren, Jennie Gleason and Marisa Nelson. Jake Olson, Eric Leander, Justin Gleason, Kyle Morey and Joe Nelson. Prom will be held from 6 to 11 om Saturday April 28 at Oakwood Country Club, coal Valley with coronation at 9 pm.

25 Years Ago

April 24, 1997

District Forester Steve Felt, wearing cap, helped Cambridge seventh graders learn about plant and trees in celebration of Earth Day. The trees were planted in the grove behind the high school football field. Students in classes taught by Deb Edmunds and Pat Warren participated in the planting.

Cambridge High School seniors may participate two class hours each day in the Coop Education Program. According to Cambridge School District Superintendent Jim Berthold, the program is designed to teach students not only what the world of work is like, but also to help them learn resourceful skills essential to future career plans and goals.

50 Years Ago

April 27, 1972

This is all that remains of the Mrs. Charles Talbot tenant house that was destroyed by fire Friday April 21. The alarm was sounded about 5 am and by the time firemen arrived the house was engulfed. in flames. The house was rented to Jim Hancock and Roselyn Stach and was being redecorated by the couple who are to be married this spring.

The last day of school for all kindergarten students will be Wednesday May 31. Because of the short session on Friday, June 2, we will not holdeither of the kindergarten classes. Their reports will be sent home on Wednesday May 31.

100 Years Ago

April 27, 1922

Castoria for Infants and Children. Mothers know that Genuine Castoria always bears the signature of Chas. H. Fletcher - In Use for over Thirty Years.

Unclaimed letters - List of letters remaining unclaimed at the Post Office at Cambridge Illinois for the period ending April 22, 1922: Albert Bauer, Anthony Seyller, Paul Alongo. Personas calling for letters please say advertised