Looking Back Galva

15 Years Ago

April 25, 2007

The Galva School Board and the Galva Teachers union have reached a tentative three-year contract, but details won't be announced until he teachers can vote on the pact May 1.

the Galva After Prom Committee is asking for old formal dresses, jewelry and wigs that can be used in a Prom Queen Pageant fundraiser for After-Prom. The pageant will feature Galva High School boys dressing up as girls.

25 Years Ago

April 30, 1997

Galva Food Pride used special Earth Day bags last Tuesday to help celebrate Earth Day. Store manager, Ralph Haga and employee Margaret Bryner hand Marilyn Whaley her groceries in the special bags. The bags were designed by student in Sue Schultz's fifth grade class at Galva Elementary School.

the Galva Wildcats competed in the tough Green Dragon Invitational in Aledo last Wednesday afternoon.

50 Years Ago

April 27, 1972

The veteran of an estimate 15 million telephone calls is about to retire from service in the Galva community/ The 43 year old switchboard now in use in the Illini State Telephone Company will be retired when the Continental system of which the Galva office is a part, converts to direct dialing in the Galva area this summer.

Plans for the spring bus tour were made by members of the Galva Camera Club, recently at the meeting held in the Dale Smith home, Oneida.

100 Years Ago

April 27, 1922

With its' factory and warehouses barren of finished corn planters, the Wistrand Manufacturing Company is now operating its factory in this city on a full time schedule to fill orders that are pouring in from all sections of the corn belt, according to O.D. Smith general manager of the firm.

This space reserved for an announcement next week. Watch for it - Galva Electric Light Co.