Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

April 27, 1007

Ken Schloemer, 70, of Geneseo has been hired as the city's first-ever economic development director. Though the title is new Schloemer has been offering economic development suggestions to the city for the past several years.

More than 125 volunteers will spend Saturday helping their neighbors and fellow community members. Rebuilding Together volunteers will work at 13 sites in Geneseo and Cambridge to preserve and revitalize houses for low-income homeowners, the elderly and the disabled.

25 Years Ago

April 25, 1997

On Sunday. the Geneseo Historical Museum will bid a final farewell to the "old museum," which was formerly the Hammond Library. "It will be a 'last' chance for the community to take a 'last' look at the present museum," noted president Angie Snook.

Non-denominational prayer service for the National Day of Prayer will be held Thursday, at the city park bandshell. The service is sponsored by Geneseo churches to join with Americans across the country in prayer. This year's theme is "In God We Trust," reflecting on the Bible verse, Psalm 20:7, "Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God."

50 Years Ago

April 20, 1972

Mrs. Joe Wright was elected Shabonee Girl Scout council board member at their 19th annual meeting held at the Deck Restaurant on Thursday. A green and gold color scheme commemorated the 60th anniversary of the Girl Scout Organization.

“Down by the Lazy River” is the theme of the after-prom party Saturday at Hillcrest Lanes. Rehearsal have begun for the “Boys and Ghouls Together” to be presented by senior high school drama students.

100 Years Ago

April 21, 1922

The School of Religious Education for Adults for the year 1922 came to a close by a supper served in the parlors of the Congregational church Thursday evening by the Ladies’ Aid society of that church. The attendance for the ten weeks was well maintained in spite of bad roads and the epidemic of influenza.

O Boy! Brown Oxfords at $4.00. Snappy styles for young men , sizes 2 ½ to 5 ½. National Gingham Week, April 24 to 29. Tissue ginghams will be very popular for summer wash dresses.