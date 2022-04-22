Looking Back Orion

15 Years Ago

April 26, 2007

Orion High School will present "Beauty and the Beast" next week. Senior citizens are invited to a free performance at 6 pm Wednesday May 3. Tickets are now on sale at OHS for performances at 7 pm Thursday May 3, 1 pm and 7 pm Saturday May 5 and 2 pm Sunday May 6. Discount tickets are available through Wednesday May 2.

Saturday May 5 will be the fifth annual Join Hands Day in Orion, according to Main Street Orion program director Pam Owens. Volunteers will clean up trash that accumulated along fence lines and bushes and in parks and in roadways, she said.

25 Years Ago

April 24, 1997

Henry County will acquire a van to take veterans to the veterans hospital in Iowa City and to outpatient clinics, according to Virgil Johnson of The Henry County Veterans Commission. The van is expected to arrive sometime in May.

Orion High School juniors Elizabeth Pleshe and Michelle Clark have been selected by Orion Ameircan Legion Post #225 to attend Illini Girls State at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Sunday June 15 through Saturday June 21.

Owners Jerry and Larry Shawgo will rebuild Orion Food Pride on the site occupied by the original store, which was damaged by fire on Sunday April 13. Everything still useable should be out of the store by the end of this week, according to store manager Rob Anderson. The store built in 1982, will be torn down to the slab next week.

50 Years Ago

April 27, 1972

Orion Boy Scout Troop 123 held a Court of Honor and Parent's Night at Thursday evening at the Orion United Methodist Church. Highlight of the program was the presentation of the Eagle Award to Mark Craft

Announcement is made this week that the Orion Community School District will see the Osco school, Dennington school and the Sunny Hill school at public auction on May 20.

100 years Ago

April 27, 1922

M.A. Addams of Galva, state automobile investigator of this district was in Orion Tuesday looking over the situation here. He is now making a rigid campaign with the assistance of police in rounding up auto owners who have not yet secured 1922 license and those disregarding other auto regulation.

L.R. Waite - Orion Auctioneer: Sell anything that has value. Investigation solicited, leave calls or dates at the office