Atkinson Board to raise water rates

Claudia Loucks

Atkinson residents will soon see an increase in their water bills.

At their recent meeting, the village board approved increasing water rates for residents and businesses. The village currently charges $50 per month for both residential and business use. The new rate will be $61.16 per month, an increase of $11.16.

After submitting the water main loan application and the water meter loan application, totaling $1,523,749, to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) the village was informed they would need to increase water rates in order to pay back the loan.

The new rates will begin May 1.

In other business, the board approved offering the summer recreation program for area children and is seeking two people to serve as co-directors of the program which is tentatively scheduled for June and July. Applicants for the position of director must be 18 years of age. Anyone interested in the position is asked to contact the Atkinson Village Office at 309-936-7658.

The board also approved looking into the cost of resealing the water fountain in the State Street Park at the north end of the village.