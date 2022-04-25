Henry County Board accepts the resignation of member, retirement of Sheriff's telecommunicator

The Henry County Board accepted the resignation of member Ned Richardson at the Thursday April 21st meeting. A replacement for him will be seated at the May meeting.

Sheriff Kerry Loncka recognized the retirement of telecommunicator Christine Wrigley from the Sheriff's department. Loncka called Wrigley "irreplaceable" and that she will be very missed. Wrigley also stated that she was going to miss the staff at the Sheriff's office.

Jeff Orton reported on the letting of bids for road projects and materials. An agreement was approved for Geotechnical Engineering Services with Midwest Engineering and Testing. This is for 12 borings to be taken to determine the actions necessary on County Road 5, just south of the Atkinson exit, where the guard rails are sliding towards the creek.

The Sheriff's Department got an unexpected and welcome surprise in the form of a reimbursement for housing inmates during Covid that should have been transferred to state facilities. The County received $153,965 from the State of Illinois, a negotiated sum of $35 per day for each inmate.

Approval was also made for submission of a grant to be used to restructure the Henry County Tourism Bureau. Should the county be awarded the $75,000 one time grant, the county would have to decide how to keep it viable.

Shawn Kendall spoke in defense of the revival of the Tourism Bureau, and noting that Bishop Hill is an untapped opportunity for tourism, likening it to the Amana Colonies in Iowa.

In closed session the Henry County Board approved a five year agreement to retain Erin Knackstadt as County Administrator.