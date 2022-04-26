Allure plans taco salad fundraiser for Inspire Continuing Care

Claudia Loucks

The staff at Allure of Geneseo will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a fundraiser to benefit Inspire Continuing Care (ICC) in Geneseo.

A Cinco de Mayo Taco Salad event is planned on Thursday, May 5, with all proceeds donated to ICC. Orders for taco salads can be placed in advance and picked up on May 5 between 4:30 and 6:15 p.m. Anyone interested in placing an order is asked to call 309-605-0535, email jscherer@alluregeneseo.com; fax 309-605-0450 or text 309-507-2610. Anyone placing an order is asked to leave a name, phone number, number of salads and approximate time of pickup from between 4:30 and 6:15 p.m. on May 5.

Jane Scherer, director of marketing and active living at Allure, said pre-ordering is encouraged as the salads are only available while supplies last.

Cost is $5 for each salad and drivers are asked to drive under the canopy to pick up salads. It is requested that cash be used to pay for the salads.

The proceeds will be given to Inspire Continuing Care in support of its summer camp.

Inspire Continuing Care is located in The Vic Building, which is also the location of FCA, 218 South State St. in Geneseo. ICC provides an opportunity for post-high school young adults with unique qualifications to gather during the daytime for social and emotional wellness and personal safety/care. Jenn Johnson is director.

Taco Salad fundraisers are not new to the staff at Allure and Jane Scherer explained how the idea to hold the event recently resurfaced.

She said the owners of Allure inquired at a recent leadership meeting about finding a means to support the local community.

“We held taco salad fundraisers in previous years when our facility was Good Samaritan, which was a non-profit,” Scherer said. “We did fundraisers for funds to purchase a resident computer, a lift, a NuStep for Therapy and a whirlpool tub, just to name a few. And now, as Allure of Geneseo, we are raising money for Inspire.”

The last taco salad fundraiser was held in 2018 and had been offered in nine different years prior to 2018…”We are bringing the taco salad fundraiser back to help raise money for Inspire Continuing Care to help them with expenses of Summer Camp 2022.”

The connection between ICC and Allure can be traced back to when the students from the Life Skills Class at Geneseo High School were coming to Allure Nursing Home once a week during the school year.

“Covid-19 changed that,” Scherer said. “Some of those same students are now attending ICC so we have a connection with them. They used to help in the dining room, help residents during Bingo games and other activities.”

She said the “dining room was a great place to form friendships and offer a ‘life skill’ to the students who would set tables and serve drinks and desserts. It was a joy to see the relationships develop with the student and our residents, a multigenerational experience too! Not only did the students get to know our staff and residents, but their teachers and aides as well.”