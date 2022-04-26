Annawan School Board approves list of 2022 graduates

Claudia Loucks

Annawan School Board members are hoping for sunshine and blue skies on May 15, but the weather hopefully will not affect the graduation exercises for the Annawan High School Class of 2022.

Commencement exercises are set for 2 p.m. on May 15 in the school gym.

Superintendent Matt Nordstrom said the decision was made to hold the ceremony indoors this year after the ceremonies were held on the football field for the last two years….”By moving the ceremony inside, we do not have to worry about the weather, “ he said.

Kelly Frankenreider, a 1996 graduate of Annawan High School, who now lives in Indiana, will be guest speaker.

At their meeting on April 20, the board approved a list of 22 high school graduates and 29 eighth grade graduates. Eighth grade promotion is scheduled at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, in the high school gym

Board members also approved an increase to school lunch prices, from $2.70 to $2.80 for students, and from $3.35 to $3.45 for adults.

The board also:

-Approved a quote of $18,657 from LaForce, Willowbrook, to replace the doors at the main entrance to the high school.

-Tabled discussion of the solar project

-Approved hiring Chad Baze as a bass fishing coach volunteer and approved the retirement of bus driver Joe Boelens at the end the 2021-2022 school year.

-Approved the student discipline report.