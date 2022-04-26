Galva National Honor Society inductees

Carol Townsend

Nine new members were inducted into the FU White Chapter of the Galva National Honor Society Sunday afternoon.

Those inducted were: Liberty Anderson, T.J. Conner, Courtney Loncka, Jaxson Meier, Jett Olson, Jonas Porsche, Carolyn Raley, Alexis Spivey and Jenna Suddeth.

The nine are juniors except for Conner and Suddeth who are seniors. The Honor Society inducted three last year which were David Mock, Taylor Burke and Savannah Platt which are all seniors.

Ben Stinson, the National Honor Society sponsor welcomed the group.

Kurtis Smyth, Galva Junior/Senior High School Principal congratulated the inductees.

The speaker was Dr. Matthew Heberer, a Wetherfield graduate who is now a surgeon at Geneseo Hammond-Henry Hospital.

“Nobody will every stop you except yourself” stated Dr. Heberer.

He said it is important that everyone have a job. Everyone must go outside of your zone and always be trying and learning new things and take all of the opportunities you can and sometimes go outside of our zone.

He said you should always be learning something new by always having a book that you are reading.

He concluded to always “enjoy life.”

The current officers were President, David Mock, Vice President, Taylor Burke and treasurer Savannah Platt.

The new officers for 2022-2023 are President Liberty Anderson, Vice-President, Jett Olson, Treasurer, Alexis Spivey, and Secretary, Jaxson Meier.