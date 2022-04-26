Remembering Bob DeBoever

Claudia Loucks

Patriotism ran deep in the veins of Geneseo’s Bob DeBoever and he will be missed by the entire community.

He passed away on Monday, April 18, at the age of 76, with services on April 25, and Vandemore Funeral Home in Geneseo in charge of arrangements.

The Vietnam veteran appreciated the American Flag and the freedom it represents and it is that pride in his homeland that made him known and remembered as one of the most patriotic men in Henry County.

Close friends of DeBoever’s remember him as a friend who “was always there for you.”

Larry Hines and DeBoever graduated the same year, 1963, from Geneseo High School, and they both served in Vietnam.

“I was drafted a month before him,” Hines recalled.

Both men served in Vietnam, DeBoever in the Marines, and Hines in the Army.

After returning from Vietnam, DeBoever and his wife, the late Judy DeBoever, and Hines and his late wife, Gay, in addition to other couples, were friends socially.

“We would go out to eat together,” Hines said. “Bob was first to join the VFW in Geneseo and he invited me to join sometime in the 1980’s.”

“We worked on lots of projects together and we shared a long time friendship,” he said. “One thing about Judy and Bob, they never let any grass grow under their feet. They were always on the move, either helping someone with something or volunteering at their church or at the VFW…”They don’t come any better than Bob, you never had to ask, he was always there.” Hines shared with me what he had written in a sympathy card he sent to the DeBoever family. It said:

“When your parents got married, they became one, everything they did, they did together. They gave of their time to anyone who asked. I am very proud to have been part of their lives.”

Dick Ghys of Geneseo also was a close friend of the late Bob DeBoever. They both attended St. Malachy’s when they were in grade school, and at GHS.

“We went to the same grade school, and to Geneseo High School, and I was a year behind Bob,” Ghys said. “We both were involved in track and cross country in high school and we got to be good friends.

Ghys also served with the Army in Vietnam and he said, “When we were out of the service, we did many things together as couples and as families when we all had kids.”

DeBoever invited him to join the VFW in “around 1990,” Ghys said.

The three friends, DeBoever, Hines and Ghys were all involved in the VFW Honor Guard which participates at funeral services for veterans and marches in parades. He also recalled fun times when all the adults and children would get together.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, as a person and a friend, Bob was a 10,” Ghys said. “He was a really nice guy and would do lots of nice things for anyone.”

With a smile, Ghys added, “He was also a pretty good farmer.”

Both Ghys and Hines helped DeBoever with the Aisle of Flags in Geneseo City Park, and Ghys said, “The Aisle of Flags meant a lot to Bob, he was real proud of the project and it was something that was very important to him. Taking down the flags is double the work as usually there are more volunteers to help in setting them up in the morning.”

“I sure am going to miss him,” Ghys said.

Victor Dzekunskas Jr., who is on staff at Vandemore Funeral Homes, is a nephew of DeBoever’s by marriage.

Dzekunskas, who served in the United States Navy, described DeBoever as a “kind and caring man and an all-around friendly guy.”

He and his wife Amy Dzekunskas and their three children would often visit “Uncle Bob and Aunt Judy,” he said. “We continued to stop out after Judy passed away…Bob always had time for us. His grandson, Brody Kolb, would be at the farm and would take the kids around in an old military jeep of Bob’s. He was very proud of his collection of antique vehicles,”

Not long ago I had an opportunity to talk with Bob DeBoever and I will share some of the story I wrote at that time. It was titled “The American Flag and Freedom.”

Bob DeBoever was drafted into the military in January of 1966, and he didn’t know he was going to become a Marine.

When he received his draft notice, his orders were to report to Chicago and he described it as an “open draft,” which meant everybody was lined up and every other young man went to the Marine Corps. It wasn’t what DeBoever had expected.

He was farming on the family farm in Osco when he received the draft notice.

He and his high school sweetheart, the late Judy (Olson) DeBoever, had planned to be married in January of 1966, and DeBoever said the lady at the Henry County Courthouse told him he wouldn’t be in the area in January, so he and Judy were married in December of 1965.

After completing basic training with the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton near Oceanside, CA, DeBoever left for Vietnam in July of 1966.

He said, “We were all told from the beginning that we would be going to Vietnam. The drill instructors were tough on us because the whole idea was to train us to be ‘good Marines’.”

His first assignment was as a truck driver, but he ended up doing very little of that, he said, and explained, “We were based out of Danang to begin with and then our unit moved to Hoi An. That’s where the Marines were based and there was fighting all over the country of Vietnam at that time.”

DeBoever said the troops were “in constant danger and I, like everyone else who was there serving their country, was in constant danger. I went on frequent patrols and was shot at. I lived in fear for the 13 months I was there.”

Those experiences made him appreciate home; he said…”After you see how the people live over there and you don’t know who can trust because the enemy and good Vietnamese all look alike.”

“I got a letter from another member of the Marine Corps who was stationed elsewhere in Vietnam, and someone I met in basic training and he wrote, ‘how does it feel to know that you can die any minute over here’. That pretty much sums it up and after seeing how people in that country lived and survived; it made me realize how fortunate we are to live in the United States of America.”

“To me, the flag means freedom, national pride and it reminds me to respect our country, our individual rights and our independence,” he said.

When he and his wife moved to his present home just west of Geneseo, DeBoever said the couple put up a flag pole and added, “the American flag has flown on that pole ever since.”

“I fought for our freedom and when you see how other people live in other countries, some under Communist rule, and who don’t have the freedom we do, it makes me realize just how lucky we are to have the freedom we have and we need to appreciate that.”

In regard to the current protests, DeBoever said, ‘People have the right to protest as long as it is peaceful, not rioting and looting.”

He has been involved in all aspects of honoring the United States and the American Flag including his devotion to Geneseo’s Aisle of Flags when American Flags in memory and in honor of local veterans are placed in Geneseo City Park and North Park. DeBoever was president of the Aisle of Flags, a position he assumed when his wife died in 2018, as she had been president from 2011 until her death.

He recalled the project was started in 1981 by three ladies from the Geneseo VFW Auxiliary who had lost their husbands…”Their husbands’ memorial flags that had been on their caskets were put away on shelves in their homes and they wanted to get a program going to show the flags and fly them on Memorial Day, July 4 and Veterans Day, weather permitting.

The Aisle of Flags has grown to include 819 flags and represents 835 veterans because some of the individual flags represent more than one person’s name, DeBoever said.

In addition to his dedication to the Aisle of Flags, DeBoever was a life member of the Geneseo VFW Post since 1982 and served as commander four times and each of those times he was named All-State Commander. He also was in charge of the Memorial Day program held in Geneseo City Park, was in charge of the registry of all deceased veterans and where they are buried. He also was the person who ordered the small cemetery flags for grave markers that are put in place on each veteran’s grave on Memorial Day and left there until after Veterans Day.

He was in charge of the firing squad for military funerals and did the flag folding at the funeral and presented the flag to the veteran’s family.

“I am proud of the American Flag and the freedom it represents, and I am proud to be a Marine,” DeBoever said.