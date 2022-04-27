Galva Council okays sweeping changes to TIF districts, annexes properties

Carol Townsend

The Galva Council held at public hearing to close a railroad crossing, passed several items in the process of creating a new TIF and annexed two properties into the City of Galva at Monday nights meeting.

The council passed a resolution to reimburse certain projects costs with TIF monies that pertain to the cost of creating the new TIF district.

Keith Moran of Moran Economic Development of Edwardsville was present and led the council through the paperwork. The council adopted the TIF feasibility resolution which reviewed the area.

They passed an ordinance establishing interested parties registry and rules for TIF. The council motioned to place the TIF feasibility study to file for 10 days to approve sending the study to all affected taxing districts. The council passed a resolution in support of TIF.

The council heard the presentation of TIF Feasibility study by Moran.

Galva’s first TIF is expiring and the EAV (equalized assessed value) was eleven million and now the EAV for Galva is fifty-four million. The school, park district, Black Hawk College, Galva Library and Galva township was taxed on the eleven million during the life of the TIF. Now that the TIF is expiring, the taxing districts will tax on the fifty-four million dollar EAV for Galva. This will be a significant increase for them. City administrator David Dyer gave examples of several other communities who did not have a TIF district . Galva’s EAV grew significantly with the TIF. Dyer said that his goal before he retires, is to get Galva to one hundred million of EAV.

The council passed an annexation agreement to annex the property across the street to the West of the Galva American Legion. This goes from the US 34 and 17 North to the ranch home. This is where the American Legion is going to build their new building. The city also gave the Legion 20 years of not paying property taxes to the City of Galva.

The council also unanimously annexed the property between Boock’s and JMAC Metal along US 34 on the East side of Galva. The annexation also goes behind the building of JMAC metals. This property is 5.92 acres. The City of Galva gave the Baze family 10 years of no property taxes on the land annexed.

It was also reported that JMAC Metals is going to build a lumber yard on the property. This will go along with their business . People will not have to go elsewhere to get lumber for their projects. Residents will also be able to purchase lumber in small amounts for a project from the yard.

A public hearing was held to close E. 2150th railroad crossing. This is the crossing just East of Galva near the Catholic Cemetery. There was no one present to speak about the crossing so the public hearing was closed.

Mayor Rich Volkert thanked everyone who participated in picking up litter in Galva on Saturday, There was about 35 who volunteered Saturday morning.

Police Chief Kraig Townsend reported that Patrolmen Alex Wagner just completed his part-time police training and will begin the full time training in June.

He also reported that golf carts, and UTV’s can not be on US 34 or 17 in Galva. They can only cross the highway.

It was reported for Superintendent Greg Thompson that the water department will be flushing hydrants May 9-20th. Residents may have rusty water.

The following checks were received: local share of income tax March $38,857; local share of state use tax February $7,450; cannabis tax March $380; telecommunications tax February $2,776; local share of video gaming tax March $2,543; personal property replacement tax March $24,479; MFT $8,618.

Mayor Rich Volkert commented the gaming is down but cannabis sales are up for Galva.

Third ward alderman Dougie Anderson was absent Monday night.