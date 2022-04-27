Geneseo Lady Leafs Softball wins and losses

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Lady Leafs faced Rockridge on Monday, April 18; Galesburg on April 19 and had a doubleheader with Moline on April 23.

GENESEO VS. ROCKRIDGE – LOSS 4-8

Geneseo Varsity Lady Leafs watched the game against Rockridge slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 8-4 loss. Rockridge scored on a single by Cierra Bush, a walk by Keaton Frere, and a fielder’s choice by Payton Brown in the second inning.

Geneseo tallied three runs in the fifth inning. The Lady Leafs big bats were led by Payton Stohl, Jaelyn Lambin, all driving in runs in the inning.

Morgan Snell took the loss for Geneseo. She lasted four innings, allowing five hits and six runs while striking out two.

Geneseo totaled six hits. Lambin and Stohl all had multiple hits for Geneseo and Lambin led Geneseo with three hits in four at bats.

Rockridge collected nine hits.

Geneseo’s Drayana DeBoef commented about the game and said, “I thought it was really an eye opener just showing us what we need to work on as a group and individually.”

GENESEO VS. GALESBURG – WIN 15-4

Jaelyn Lambin was an RBI machine for the Lady Leafs on April 19, driving in five on three hits to lead Geneseo Varsity Lady Leafs past Galesburg, 15-4. Lambin drove in runs on a grand slam in the third and a single in the sixth.

The Lady Leafs earned the victory despite allowing Galesburg to score four runs in the third inning. Galesburg’s big inning was driven by a triple by Dillbeck, a groundout by Sammons and a double by Cash.

Katelyn Emerick led Geneseo to victory in the circle. The pitcher lasted two and a third innings, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out one and walking zero. Tara Bomleny and Morgan Snell entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

The Lady Leafs launched one home run on the day when Lambin had a dinger in the third inning.

Geneseo racked up 20 hits. Bomleny, Lambin, Maya Bieneman, Annabelle Veloz, Drayana DeBoef and Sidney Spindel all managed multiple hits for the Lady Leafs. Bomleny led Geneseo with four hits in five at bats.

Comments form the players include:

Katelyn Emerick – “Galesburg is a good team and playing them again I needed to keep the ball low and down at the knees. I mentally prepared the night before and I knew that I needed to use my spin to keep the batters off balance and trust that my defense was there to back me up. My job was to deal in the circle and I knew that my team would put runs on the board.”

Jaelyn Lambin – “We had lots of energy and our bats just kept going.”

GENESEO VS. MOLINE – LOSS 5-6 IN GAME 1

Despite a 5-run deficit in the fourth inning, the Lady Leafs almost came all the way back, eventually falling 6-5 to the Moline Maroons on April 23. Geneseo scored five runs in the failed comeback on a single by Taylor Krueger, a double by Jaelyn Lambin, and a single by Tara Bomleny.

Geneseo was right in it until Moline singled in the sixth inning.

Moline scored three runs in the fourth inning.

Morgan Snell took the loss for Geneseo. The bulldog lasted three and a third innings, allowing nine hits and five runs while walking one.

The Lady Leafs saw the ball well, racking up seven hits in the game. Annabelle Veloz and Bomleny each racked up multiple hits for Geneseo. Bomleny and Veloz each collected two hits to lead Geneseo. The Lady Leafs were sure handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error.

Payton Stohl had the most changes in the field with five.

Moline picked up 13 hits on the day.

GENESEO VS. MOLINE - LOSS 0-1 IN GAME 2

Both teams were strong on the rubber, but Moline was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over the Lady Leafs.

Katelyn Emerick started the game for Geneseo and recorded 18 outs.

One bright spot for the Lady Leafs was a single by Morgan Snell in the second inning.

Emerick took the loss for Geneseo. The pitcher surrendered one run on four hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one.

Sidney Spindel, Snell, Maya Bieneman, and Payton Stohl each collected one hit for the Lady Leafs.