Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Kiwanis Chicken Fest

The Geneseo Kiwanis will hold their annual “Spring Chicken Fest” on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Geneseo Moose Lodge. Serving times will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Carry-out meals will be available. The cost is only $14 for adult and $6 per child age 10 and under. Fried chicken plus all the trimmings, drink and ice cream will be served. Coyotes, racoons, hawks and other predators need not attend.

God

As I approach the Big 8-0, I think more about how long the Master wants me to live on this crazy planet. When I stand before him, if that’s how it might work, and before I’m sentenced, I’d like to run a few things by him. I’d ask him, “If you have always been, how did that work?”

I would ask him, “Why just me and no siblings?” My parents and others, are they here so I can visit? Lastly, if I have a Guardian Angel, which I was supposed to have one assigned to me way back when, is there a chance I can meet him, her or ? Just in case, with my luck I’m going to need an air conditioner with a very long extension cord.

Go Fishing

Now that the temps are enjoyable with the water getting warmer in the canal, rivers and ponds, it’s time to hang out the sign, “Gone Fish’n.” Bluegills, crappies and catfish should be getting hungry about now. Tips: Use #8 or #10 size hook for fishing bluegills. Crappies use #4 or #6 hooks and channel cats, long shank #6, or if ‘yer using stink bait use a rubber holed lure with triple hook size #8 or #6. When the water temperature hits 50 degrees or more, Mr. Whiskers should be hungry. “Good Luck!”

Best Fishing Days

According to my fishing calendar, April 29 -May 3 are the best days for fishing. After those dates, May 27 – 31 are the best. Of course, ladies and gentlemen, boys ‘n girls, the truly “best” days are when ‘yer fishing!

Photos

Just a reminder that if you have a recent photo of you and a wild turkey or fish, send it to me at deboonelr@aol.com.

Today’s Thought

Foolish persons take better care of their cars than of themselves. Wise persons know they may have many cars in their lifetime, but only one body.

Humor

Don’t walk a mile in my shoes. It probably would be boring. However, spend 10 seconds in my head and that’ll freak you right out! Lorna is singing in the house and I’m sitting outside so the neighbors don’t think I’m hitting her. I’m thinking of taking the wine box back to complain. The instructions read once opened it would last 6 weeks. It only lasted me 3 hours. Burp! My therapist told me to write letters to people I hated and then burn them. I’ve done that, but what do I do with the letters? Women have only 2 problems. 1. Nothing to wear. 2. No room for all their clothes. (Boy, is that the truth. However, my clothes closet has more colored t-shirts than Dean Yoder has golf balls).