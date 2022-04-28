Geneseo Council leases property to proposed ice cream shop

The Geneseo City Council approved the lease of the property of the old Burke Cleaners to State Street LLC, who plans to open up an ice cream shop at 118 E. First Street in downtown Geneseo.

The building will have an extensive rehab done, and an investment of more than $50,000 in restoring the building's facade. A walk up window is proposed on the west side of the building, which is next to the City's lot. An artist's rendition of proposed landscaping for an outdoor seating area was provided. State Street LLC will pay $500 per year for the lease, which covers the next five years.

The council also approved the annexation of four vacant lots on Bluff Road, found on the road to Sugar Maple Golf Course. Three existing lots will be surveyed, and four lots will be created from them.