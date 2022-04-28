Hospital Foundation celebrity dinner raises funds for nutrition services

Claudia Loucks

The Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation hosted its 18th Annual Celebrity Dinner which raised over $44,000 which makes a total of more than $617,000 raised in 18 years.

“The Wizard of Oz” was the theme of the evening which featured a hot air balloon, Oz characters and themed decorations.

Darcy Hepner, Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation Director, said funds raised from the annual dinners are used to purchase equipment for Nutrition Services; a department that touches all that seek care, work at, and visit the hospital. Additional funds also were used to purchase various types of equipment that benefits several departments throughout the hospital.