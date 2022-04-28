News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Geneseo Chamber Golf Outing taking reservations

The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing Fundraiser is taking reservations for their June 10 event to be held at the Sugar Maple Golf Club in Geneseo. Only 72 spots are available, so reservations are encouraged. Sponsorships are available as well. Additional information is available at the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce website, by calling 309-944-2686, or emailing geneseo@geneseo.org.

Local attorneys share Elder Law expertise with State Bar members

Attorneys Mary Ann Brown and Curtis J. Ford shared their Elder Law expertise with the members of the Illinois State Bar Association by teaching “Elder Law Basics” during a live educational webinar on Wednesday, April 6th. The course covered handling issues related to representing elderly clients and determining competency, protecting attorney client privilege, the new Illinois law about virtual signing and practical tips on working with elderly or disabled clients.

Ms. Brown and Mr. Ford are partners in the law firm Nash Bean Ford & Brown with offices in Moline and Geneseo. The firm represents clients throughout Illinois and Iowa focusing on Elder Law, Estate Planning, Real Estate and Business Planning.

Bloodmobile visits Annawan

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile was held April 13, 2022, at the Annawan Community Center. Thirty-one donors presented with twenty-eight units collected.

Those presenting were Donna Anderson, Dana Baele, Brian Davis, Brittany Davis, Helen DeVrieze, Gerald DeSmith, Beth Early, Lin Ebbert, Pamela Fjeld, Steve Foerder, Joe Gilbraith, Vernon Griffiths, William Gustafson, Mark Guthrie, Jeffrey Hatch, Carlene Hebel, Wayne Heitzler, and Albert Hulting. Others presenting were Emily Izral, Tom Jagers, Charles Miller, Monica Morey, Kristin Nanninga, William Phillips, Lloyd Smith, Jacob Specht, Sherrill Stoller, Audie Sturtewagen, Richard VanKerrebroeck, Edwin Wied, and Danny Wright. First time donor was Brittany Davis.

The next Annawan Red Cross Bloodmobile will be August 24, 2022.

Geneseo Police hold events

April 30 from 10 am to 2 pm DEA Drug take back at the Geneseo Police Department

May 16 from 9 AM to 3 PM FOID renewal workshop at the Geneseo Public Library

Hennepin Canal State Park Foundation Arbor Day Events

As part of a 5 county wide coloring contest promoting Arbor Day and the Hennepin Canal, the HCSPF reached out to local elementary schools to see if they would like to participate. Thank you to the following schools: Alwood Elementary- Alpha, and Galva Elementary- Galva

Winners will be chosen the weekend of the Arbor Day Festival, by the HCSPF board and local IDNR. The selected pictures will be put on display in the Hennepin Canal visitors center (Sheffield, IL) for area residents to see and on the Hennepin Canal State Park Foundation Facebook page following the event.

Atkinson High School Class of 72 Reunion

Atkinson High School Class of 72 will celebrate 50th class reunion Saturday, June 11, @ The Barn in Atkinson, owned by classmate Ken Taber. Events begin at 5 with class picture in Atkinson Village Park followed by opening of Atkinson museum. Social time begins at 5:30 @ Barn followed by dinner at 6:30, followed by more social time!

Organizers still looking for classmate Belita Copeland Vandevoorde. Anyone with information please contact Tim Evans @ 217-840-8704 ASAP.

Galva FFA Greenhouse open

Galva FFA Greenhouse will be open Thursday, April 28th and Friday April 29th from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 30th from 9 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome to come and purchase the plants and baskets grown by the students.

Women of the Moose hold "Quarter Auction"

The Geneseo Women of the Moose are having a "Quarter Auction" on Saturday May 7th at the Lodge. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Doors open at 5 PM, and auction starts at 6. Auction paddles are $3 each, and pop and popcorn are available. Many unique items listed. Don't forget your quarters.