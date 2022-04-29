Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

May 4, 2007

FOUR SEASONS CELEBRATES 45 YEARS. In 1962, after serving his country in the military and working for John Deere, 25 - year-old Augustana College graduate George Kutsunis decided to open a clothing store in his hometown. "I did the one thing everyone tells you never to do, I started a business with no prior experience.”

For Klavohn's Home Furnishings owners David and Patricia Robinson, relocating their business was like coming home. The pair moved their store from its long-time home on State Street to a new facility on Oakwood Avenue in December 2004. However, earlier this year, they decided to move their store back to the State Street building.

25 Years Ago

May 2, 1997

Geneseo Jaycees will conduct an annual sandbox fill on Saturday. The Jaycees will deliver sand to those with 944, 441 and 936 prefixes. Funds raised through the project will be used by the chapter for community programs. Sand is $5 per wheelbarrow.

A bust of Abraham Lincoln which has stood on a 15-foot pedestal outside the Chicago-Atkinson Livestock Market in Atkinson for more than 25 years was brought to Geneseo this week. The Geneseo Historical Association has acquired the bust with a gift from donors who will be announced later.

50 Years Ago

April 27, 1972

Richmond Hill Park, Geneseo, is being reforested with 700 tree plantings. Members of the Geneseo Explorer Post and the student chapter of the Geneseo Izaak Walton League worked on this project Sunday afternoon.

Ed Kneen has now taken over the men’s department of Kneen’s store for his father, Leonard. Ed has been doing a lot of work remodeling in this department.

100 Years Ago

April 28, 1922

One-eleven cigarettes. Three Friendly Gentlemen. Turkish, Virginia, Burley. 10 cents for 15. In a new package that fits the pocket. At a price that fits the pocket-book.

The well-known, thoroughly appreciated and understood motor car taxes are: State license; city vehicle license; war sales tax; gasoline taxes; state taxes; fire, theft, casualty insurance, etc. But the greatest of all taxes on the motorists, is that insidious tax of operating motor which is not fit. Bring in your motor today and let’s talk it over. GENESEO MACHINE CO.