Cambridge Village Board honors Jay Snodgrass

Claudia Loucks

Cambridge Village Board members honored Jay Snodgrass with a plaque of recognition at their recent meeting. Snodgrass is retiring as Emergency Services Director after 10 years of service to the village.

Village Administrator Steve Brown thanked Snodgrass for his service and said, “We have been fortunate to have Jay watching out for our community and setting the alarms in emergency situations to protect all residents.”

The board also approved an agreement with ALLSIDZ Construction, Kewanee, to take possession of a village-owned home and rehabilitate it at an estimated cost of $101,000. The village portion of the agreement is to cover the back tax costs of $7,124 for property acquisition as well as provide $7,500 in project costs reimbursement. The village will use TIF funds for the payments.

In other business, the board approved amending the Slow Moving Vehicle (SMV) Ordinance to allow 17-year-olds who have had a valid driver’s license for at least one year to operate any slow moving vehicle which is registered with the village office. The ordinance previously required the operator of a slow-moving-vehicle to be at least 21 years of age with a valid driver’s license,

The board also:

-Approved a bid of $155,000 from Double S in Geneseo for renovations to the pavilion and restrooms and to build a concession stand in College Square Park.

-Approved a bid of $33,493.35 from Allen’s Plumbing, Cambridge, for plumbing work included in the renovations at College Square Park.

-Approved allowing village staff to schedule events in College Square Park.

-Approved a request to close Prospect St. for two events planned by Keller’s Pit, the first being a Rib Cook Off on Saturday, May 28, when the street will be closed from 2 to 11 p.m. for a band, food and rib cook-off; and again from 2 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, for a band and street dance.

-Approved closing State St. on Thursday, Aug. 18, for a concert event at Ca’D’zan House, which is the home of John Taylor.

-Approved supporting the Henry County Rise Grant Application which would provide funding used to hire tourism personnel in Henry County.

-Approved the updated Company Handbook.