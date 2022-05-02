Orion Chargers score 23 runs in big win

Mindy Carls

Orion demolished Annawan-Wethersfield 23-12 on Friday, April 22, in Love Park.

Annawan-Wethersfield posted three runs in the top of the first, only to have Orion tie the game in the bottom of the frame.

After the Titans responded with four in the top of the second, the Chargers broke the game open with eight in their half of the inning for an 11-7 lead.

Orion added 10 more runs in the third, wrapping up their scoring with two in the fourth.

The Chargers outhit the Titans 19-8. Ten of the Orion hits were for extra bases.

Chance Stropes hit 4-for-5 with a triple and a double. He drove in four runs and scored three.

With two home runs and a double, Cole Kratzberg had a 3-for-4 day at the plate. He collected five ribbies and scored four runs.

Andrew Meiresonne banged out three hits, including a double, and brought three runners home. He scored two runs.

Drake Gunn belted a home run. He notched two RBIs and scored three runs.

Nolan Buchen collected three hits, including a double, and crossed the plate twice.

Both of Quinn Hoftender’s hits were doubles. He drove in a run and scored three times himself.

Connor Green had two hits and Dathan Moore one. Green had two ribbies and Moore one, and each scored two runs.

Derek Dykeman scored a run.

Meiresonne swiped three of Orion’s six stolen bases. Stropes, Gunn and Moore had one apiece.

Orion stranded six and Annawan-Wethersfield 10.

Kile Johnson pitched one inning. He gave up seven runs, six earned, on four hits and four walks. He struck out one.

Over 2-2/3 innings, Buchen allowed four runs, all earned, on two hits and six walks. He whiffed four.

Dykeman worked 1-1/3 innings. He yielded one run, unearned, on two hits and a walk. He struck out two.

Each team made three errors.

Riverdale 4, Orion 0, April 19 at Riverdale

Orion 2, Riverdale 1, April 21 at Love Park

In Tuesday’s game, Riverdale scored a run in the bottom of the third and three in the fifth.

The Rams outhit the Chargers 5-2. Hoftender and Stropes each clobbered a single.

Stropes stole two bases.

Riverdale left eight on base and Orion four.

Hoftender worked five innings and took the loss. He allowed four runs, none earned, on five hits and three walks. He struck out 11.

Meiresonne pitched one scoreless inning with no hits and no walks. He whiffed one.

Orion committed seven errors and Riverdale one.

In the rematch, each team scored a run in the fourth. Orion added the winning run in the sixth.

Riverdale outhit Orion 4-3. The Charger hits belonged to Gunn, Meiresonne and Alex Edwards, one each. Gunn’s was a double.

Edwards drove in both runs, which Gunn and Meiresonne scored.

Kratzberg swiped three bases; Meiresonne, two, and Edwards and Moore, one apiece.

Orion stranded seven and Riverdale nine.

Stropes pitched seven innings for the win. He was charged with one run, earned, on four hits and two walks. He struck out four.

Riverdale made two errors and Orion one.