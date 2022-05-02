Sunday Getaway Concert Series brings live entertainment to Galva, Bishop Hill and Cambridge

“Sunday Getaway Concerts Series”, a music series which is planned to travel between Cambridge, Bishop Hill, and Galva and, when coupled with Galva Arts Council’s Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, bring great live music to the area almost every Sunday in 2022.

Occasionally an act will be booked for another day of the week, depending on the availability of the artist, but Sundays are the mainstay.

The performances take place at 7 PM, preceded by a potluck dinner. Doors open at 6 PM. A freewill donation is requested to offset costs.

May 15 Luke Winslow -King Ca D'Zan Cambridge

May 18 Lewis Knudsen Band College Square Park Cambridge

May 22 Avery Grouws Band Bishop Hill Creative Commons Cambridge

June 8 Dennis Stroughmatt College Square Park Cambridge

June 11 Shamarr Allen Wiley Park Galva

June 20 Jaerv (Swedish folk) College Square Park Cambridge

June 23 Carrie Welling Ca D'Zan Cambridge

July 7 Jacob Joliff Band Ca D'Zan Cambridge

July 9 Duane Cliatt Ca D'Zan Cambridge

July 23 Tim Crosby Ca D'Zan Cambridge

July 27 Laney Jones Ca D'Zan Cambridge

August 14 Cicada Rhythm Ca D'Zan Cambridge

August 28 Rachael Kilgour Ca D'Zan Cambridge

September 3 Keith Rea Ca D'Zan Cambridge

Additional concerts and dates, and a brief description of the artist, can be found at at https://www.facebook.com/HeartlandConnections/events/ Rain location will be at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons. A listing of all acts coming to Galva with the Levitt AMP Series is listed at https://galvamusic.com/.

The organizers of the Sunday Getaway Series are a local non-profit known as the Crossroads Cultural Connection.