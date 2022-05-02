Sunday Getaway Concert Series brings live entertainment to Galva, Bishop Hill and Cambridge

Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic

“Sunday Getaway Concerts Series”, a music series which is planned to travel between Cambridge, Bishop Hill, and Galva and, when coupled with Galva Arts Council’s Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, bring great live music to the area almost every Sunday in 2022. 

Occasionally an act will be booked for another day of the week, depending on the availability of the artist, but Sundays are the mainstay.  

The performances take place at 7 PM, preceded by a potluck dinner. Doors open at 6 PM.  A freewill donation is requested to offset costs. 

May 15            Luke Winslow -King          Ca D'Zan                                          Cambridge

May 18            Lewis Knudsen Band        College Square Park                        Cambridge

May 22            Avery Grouws Band          Bishop Hill Creative Commons       Cambridge

June 8            Dennis Stroughmatt           College Square Park                        Cambridge

June 11           Shamarr Allen                     Wiley Park                                      Galva

June 20            Jaerv (Swedish folk)         College Square Park                       Cambridge

June 23            Carrie Welling                    Ca D'Zan                                        Cambridge

July 7               Jacob Joliff Band                Ca D'Zan                                        Cambridge

July 9                Duane Cliatt                      Ca D'Zan                                        Cambridge

July 23             Tim Crosby                        Ca D'Zan                                        Cambridge

July 27             Laney Jones                      Ca D'Zan                                       Cambridge

August 14        Cicada Rhythm                 Ca D'Zan                                        Cambridge

August 28        Rachael Kilgour                 Ca D'Zan                                        Cambridge

September 3    Keith Rea                           Ca D'Zan                                        Cambridge

Additional concerts and dates, and a brief description of the artist, can be found at at https://www.facebook.com/HeartlandConnections/events/  Rain location will be at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons.  A listing of all acts coming to Galva with the Levitt AMP Series is listed at https://galvamusic.com/.   

The organizers of the Sunday Getaway Series are a local non-profit known as the Crossroads Cultural Connection. 

Cambridge’s new bandshell in College Square Park hosts a performance for the first time on Saturday afternoon, April 17. The first performers are singer Michelle VanOpDorp, right, a former Cambridge student, and her guitarist, Aaron Duke. VanOpDorp said she wanted to bring her full band, Past Curfew — The 80’s Experience, to the band shell for a two-hour concert.