Annawan School Superintendent resigns at special meeting

Claudia Loucks

At a special meeting of the Annawan School Board, Superintendent Matt Nordstrom submitted his resignation, effective June 30.

Nordstrom told the board he appreciated his last six years with the Annawan School District of which he has been superintendent for the last five years and was a teacher in the district for one year prior to his being named Superintendent.

Nordstrom said, “The only thing more important than our school family here at Annawan CUSD 226 is my own personal family, and I need to resign to be available to help them more.”

Jerad Heitzler, president of the Annawan School Board, shared this statement: “The Annawan CUSD #226 School Board regretfully accepts Superintendent Matt Nordstrom’s resignation effective June 30, 2022. Mr. Nordstrom has served our students, staff, parents and community well for the past six years, but has chosen to leave his position. The board will begin a search immediately with the help of Mr. Nordstrom and the administration to find the next superintendent.”