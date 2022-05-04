Galva Back Road Music Festival lineup announced

staff writer

Galva, IL (March 18, 2021) – The Back Road Music Festival is excited to announce the remaining three main stage acts for the 2022 festival, which will take place in Galva, Illinois, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Joining the already announced headliner (Kip Moore) is an artist who currently finds himself basking in the success of two consecutive No. 1 hits, with his Platinum-certified debut “Some Girls.” As well as the follow-up smash, “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” Jameson Rodgers.

Also joining the main stage lineup is Jerrod Niemann, who has had multiple smash hits such as “Lover, Lover,” “What Do You Want”, and “Drink to That All Night.” Kicking off the night will be the up-and-coming country artist Callista Clark, who has amassed over 130 million views across social media.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now at www.TBRMF.com through our ticketing partner Etix, and tickets are also available for purchase in person at the Galva Pharmacy. There are four more side stage acts that will be announced over the next several weeks.

The Back Road Music Festival returns for its 8th year to the Galva Park District in Galva, IL. With 4 nationally touring country bands on the main stage complimented by 3 aspiring groups on the side stage, you will be guaranteed a memorable evening without the hustle & bustle of a big city show. Live music, great food, good times & a family friendly environment that you will NOT want to miss.

Find out more about the festival by visiting www.TBRMF.com or by following them on Facebook @TBRMF, Twitter @TBRMF and Instagram @backroadmusicfestival.