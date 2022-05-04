News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Rachel Shoemaker achieves high academic ranking

Rachel Shoemaker, a 2019 graduate of Geneseo High School, has achieved a top 2% academic ranking at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, where she is a junior student in the Ivy College of Business. She is the daughter of Jason and Janet Shoemaker, Geneseo.

Wendy Wintersteen, president of Iowa State, wrote in a letter to Shoemaker, “On behalf of Iowa State University, it is my distinct pleasure to congratulate you for achieving an academic ranking in the top 2% of your class! A notation of having earned this high academic ranking will be added to your transcript.”

Shoemaker’s college major is marketing with an emphasis on supply chain.

Geneseo Blood Drive May 12

BLOOD DRIVE IN GENESEO: the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12 pm to 6 pm at the south campus of the First United Methodist Church in Geneseo on Thursday, May 12. Donors may call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to make an appointment or use the American Red Cross Donor app to do so. Appointments are much appreciated.

Snacks and water will be available after your donation plus The Donut Shop will again graciously donate fresh donuts!

Geneseo Library to host 'Jackie Kennedy'

Leslie Goddard will be presenting a program portraying first lady Jackie Kennedy. She will appear at the Geneseo Public Library Wednesday May 11 at 2 PM.

Village of Andover hosts events

The Village of Andover will be the site of several events in the next few months during “Andover Adventures 22.” A fishing derby, Boy Scout rope course and dedication of Toddler Playground will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Andover Lake Park.

Rather than host several events on one weekend, the new concept will focus on Andover Lake Park. The date, time and location of each event can be found at andovertourism.com by clicking on the Details link. The events are planned by the Andover Tourism Council and Andover Village Board with support from sponsors.