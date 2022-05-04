State Fire Marshal awards grants to local departments

Carol Townsend

The Illinois State Fire Marshal recently awarded $2.5 million in grants.

These grants allow departments to purchase important equipment for firefighters/EMT’s need to work more effectively and safely while protecting the lives and property of their community members according to State Fire Marshall Matt Perez.

In Henry County the following departments received money:

*Bishop Hill Community Fire Protection District, $19,546.17

*Galva Fire Department-$25,100

*Kewanee Community Fire Protection District-$26,000

Galva’s Fire Chief Nate Byers said Sunday that Galva will be buying four air packs for a cost of $7,092 each without bottles. He said that the four will cost $28,368 but the Fire Department will pay the difference.