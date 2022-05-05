Henry County Republic's Geneseo office to close, newspaper continues to serve

After 166 years in the Geneseo area, the offices at the 108 W. First Street in Geneseo are scheduled to close. The lease on the building is not being renewed. The last day of public access will be Friday, May 13.

The Henry County Republic and the Advertizer-Shopper will continue to provide the quality service and local news that has come to be expected from these publications. Although the physical office will no longer be open to address the needs of the community, the commitment to those needs remain.

Advertising needs can be directed to Erin Walker or Diane Mikenas: ewalkeer@localiq.com, or ewalker@geneseorepublic.com, dmikenas@localiq.com or dmikenas@starcourier.com 309-327-0931

Classifieds can be emailed to westernillinoisclass@gannett.com or 888-263-4668 option 7

Obituaries can be emailed to geneseorepublicobits@gannett.com

News can be reached at bwelbers@geneseorepublic.com or editor@geneseorepublic.com 309-327-0930

Circulation can be reached at 888-225-3993 or 888-422-3837 option 1 or email Gail Peart at gpeart@starcourier.com

Most of the daily operations will continue using the work-from-home model adopted during the COVID shutdown. Copies of both the Republic and the Advertizer-Shopper can be obtained at boxes and stores across the county, including at the 108 First Street location.