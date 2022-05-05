Orion competes in Sherrard track meet

Mindy Carls

Orion competed in the Sherrard Tiger Relays on Friday, April 29.

The girls won the 400-meter relay in 54.91 seconds. Sprinters on the team were Delaney Taets, Kennedy Ketron, Kylee Hanson and Emily Hickerson.

Charger boys were third in the sprint medley relay, which had legs of 100, 100, 200 and 400 meters. Tyler Anderson, Braxton Story, Cash Duhs and Dayne Gibbons were timed at 1:46.52.

Results are below.

Friday, April 29, Sherrard Tiger Relays

Boys

Team standings: 1st, Monmouth-Roseville 113. 2nd, Mercer County 104. 3rd, Kewanee 92. 4th (tie), Alleman 79, Sherrard 79. 6th, Rockridge 65. 7th, Knoxville 42. 8th, Orion 29.

100-meter dash: 8th, Tyler Anderson 12.86.

400 dash: 8th, Lance Moore 1:08.86.

800 dash: 7th, Eric Thorndyke 2:27.29.

1600 run: 6th, Kade Scharpman 5:16.90.

3200 run: 6th, Adam Fahran 13:44.51.

400 relay: 4th, Orion (Dayne Gibbons, Braxton Story, Moore, Cash Duhs) 50.63. 8th, Orion (Blake Hunter, Christian Lapsey, Gabe Laleman, Anderson) 55.32.

Sprint medley relay (100-100-200-400): 3rd, Orion (Anderson, Story, Duhs, Gibbons) 1:46.52.

Shot put: 5th, Lapsey 37-8 1/4.

Discus: 8th, Daniel Rittenhouse 79-8 3/4.

Long jump: 7th, Gibbons 17-0 1/4.

Girls

Team standings: 1st, Sherrard 132. 2nd, Rockridge 93. 3rd, Mercer County 83. 4th, Monmouth-Roseville 74. 5th, Alleman 70. 6th, Orion 60. 7th, Kewanee 56. 8th, Knoxville 53.

100-meter dash: 4th, Kylee Hanson 14.64.

400 dash: 5th, Anika Duhs 1:11.43.

800 run: 3rd, Olivia Thomsen 2:33.26.

1600 run: 2nd, Thomsen 5:47.20.

3200 run: 7th, Maggie Nedved 18:15.97.

100 hurdles: 8th, Svea Carlson 22.27.

400 relay: 1st, Orion (Delaney Taets, Kennedy Ketron, Hanson, Emily Hickerson) 54.91. 8th, Orion (Karly Wampler, Mackinzie Washburn, Duhs, Carlson) 1:01.34.

800 relay: 4th, Orion (Taets, Ketron, Hanson, Hickerson) 1:59.58.

Sprint medley relay (100-100-200-400): 3rd, Orion (Taets, Hanson, Ketron, Hickerson) 2:09.06.

Shot put: 7th, Gretchen Kerker 26-1 3/4.