Looking Back Cambridge

15 Years Ago

May 3, 2007

Ken Kruger, Jared Brandau, Keith Brandau and Cole Brandau work together on reroofing a single car garage at a home on South Main Street in Cambridge as part of the Rebuilding Together Geneseo/Cambridge National Republiding Day Saturday April 28.

Queen Holly DeGroot and King Joe Nelson reigned over the Cambridge High School Prom. A Back Tie Affair, on Saturday April 28 at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley.

25 Years Ago

May 8, 1997

During the regular meeting of the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce held Monday, May 5, the Chamber approved support of the Main Street Program being implemented in Cambridge by pledging $1500 per year for three years towards the project.

Cambridge High School will celebrate Prom on Saturday May 10 at the Holiday Inn at Moline with coronation at 9 PM.

50 Years Ago

May 4, 1972

The 1972 country fair program was reviewed and a new 4-H dog obedience show was added to the program and admission prices were established, during a meeting of the Henry County Fair officials.

Navy Petty Officer Second Class Milton L. Johnson son of Mr. and Mrs. C.R. Johnson of 611 W. Center Street, Cambridge took part in the Apollo 18 recovery mission as a crewmember of the fleet oiler USS Ponchatoula, homeported in Pearl Harbor.

100 Years Ago

May 4 1922

Ford Sedan $645 F.O.B. Detroit Why pay more? The White Motor Company Cambridge Illinois

Money to loan on farms Six (6) percent interest and reasonable commission. In reply number of acres, value per acre and amount of loan required. Savings Bank of Kewanee, Kewanee, Illinois