Looking Back Galva

15 Years Ago

May 9 2007

"it's never too late" is the way 97-year-ols Mary Norberg explained her first motorcycle ride, taken in Bishop Hill on Sunday April 29.

Illinois state Representative Don Moffitt was the guest speaker at Monday's Rotary Club meeting at McKay's. Rep. Moffitt, a Republican from Gilson, share details of legislation currently being debated in Springfield, and answered audience questions.

25 Years Ago

May 7, 1997

It isn't often that children lock their toys up with a sign reading "Do not touch." The recent Beanie Baby craze that has made national news, has caused two Galva boys to do just that, however. Jake Patty and Tyler Bates, cousins at Galva Elementary are both proud owners of the hard-to-find Beanie Baby - "Tabasco" the baby bull.

Galva Junior High Scholastic Bowl team captures first place over Visitation.

50 Years Ago

May 4, 1972

Triplet lambs brought big smiles to the faces of Chris and Marcy Appell when they went to the farm home of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Gray to see them on Monday. The lambs were the second set of triplets to be born on the Gray farm and hey have been raising sheet for the past 30 years.

Galva's new street sweeper has arrived and been in operation for over a week. The sweeper is utilized in the early morning hours when the streets are clear of traffic and parked vehicles. It was purchased from normal city operating funds without the necessity of a referendum.

100 Years Ago

May 4, 1922

Mystery surrounds the theft of a new Ford sedan Monday night from the garage at the farm occupied by Roy King, five miles southwest of this city. No sound was heard by members of the King family during the night Telephone wires leading to the King residence were cut by the thieves

Because of limited help in the typesetting department, it has been necessary for The News to issue an eight page newspaper this week. This has necessitated the leaving out of more than 15 columns of news matter from today's paper, included in which are many items that have been sent The News for publication. These will appear in next week's issue.