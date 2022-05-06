Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

May 11, 2007

Long-time Maple City Band member and percussionist Alan Kiser is used to band’s back row. This summer, however, Kiser will move to front and center. He has been selected to serve as Director of the century old community band, replacing long-time Director Rich Stodd, who retired last year.

The Geneseo Police Department has moved from its temporary location on State Street to its permanent location at the new municipal building, located at 119 S. Oakwood Ave.

25 Years Ago

May 9, 1997

Geneseo's community development board Monday night approved an amendment to the city's sign ordinance to allow signs up to 50 feet high for hotels and motels. The amendment will go to the city council for final approval on Tuesday.

There were lots of people moving around the county for the first-ever Country Lanes Festival on Saturday. Cold temperatures, rain and winds put a damper on the day, however. Eight restaurants were downtown with food for sale outdoors but the event was not well-attended.

50 Years Ago

May 4, 1972

Two sets of twins were born at Hammond Henry Hospital, May 1. Mr. and Mrs. Harold Greene of Hillsdale had twin sons and Mr. and Mrs. David Noard of Atkinson had twin daughters.

Mrs. Ronald Brown will be retiring this year after teaching the past 5O years, says that she really enjoyed all of her children and the parents were very nice and cooperative. Mrs. Brown has been a teacher in the Geneseo school system for the past 29 years. She is a first-grade teacher at South school.

100 Years Ago

May 5, 1922

All banks of Henry County will be closed Thursdays afternoons for a half holiday during the months of June, July and August. The action in favor of the half holiday is in line with that taken in Bureau county where the banks all closed for Thursday afternoon last year.

