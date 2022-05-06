Looking Back Orion

15 Years Ago

May 3, 2007

Orion High School is staging Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" this weekend. Bill Gombert front, plays the Beast, and Emma Kulig plays Belle, the village girl who becomes the Beast's only hope of breaking the spell that has held him captive for years.

Orion Charger Matt Knoll jumped to two gold medals at the Riverdale Ram Relays on Friday April 13. Knoll stretched out to 19 feet 5 1/2 inches in the long jump and 39-2 1/2 in the triple jump.

25 Years Ago

May 8 2007

The Miss Henry County Fair Queen Page Pageant became the first one in the state to go online Thursday May1. The pageant, one of more than 70 sponsored by county fairs around Illinois, opened a web site on the Internet with information on how to enter, photos of last year's finalists and award winners.

Coming up with everything from T-shirts to college tuition, area businesses donated dozens of items and $3600 in cash for Orion AfterProm on Saturday April 26.

50 Years Ago

May 4, 1972

Fish Fry Every Friday Night - Serving Every Friday Night from 5:30 to 10:00 pm Live Music from 9:00 to 12:00 Osco Tap

Does Your Planter Plant? W have the best selection of used planters we have had in years. If you want planter, Plate type - 4 row or 6 - row, we have them. Lynn Implement Corp.

100 Years Ago

May 4, 1922

Orion Poultry House and Feed Store - the highest cash price paid for Poultry and Eggs - E.H. Tamme & son Orion, Ill.

Orion Opera House Thursday Night may 4 "Back to God's Country" and all the news Saturday Night May 6, Prophet's Paradise and Harold Lloyd Comedy.