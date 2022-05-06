Pork Producers award scholarship to Geneseo student

staff writer

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. - Each year, the Illinois Pork Producers Association offers scholarships to students pursuing a higher education degree, at a two or four-year institution, who have an interest in the pork industry. Recipients are selected based on activity involvement, GPA, and an essay detailing how the student plans to contribute to the pork industry in the future.

Hailey VanOpdorp, of Geneseo, is a silver level recipient receiving a $1,500 award. She is the daughter of Tory & Heather VanOpdorp of Henry County. She is attending Western Illinois University this fall as a junior, majoring in Agricultural Business with a double minor in Agronomy and Communications. While she is currently undecided about a career path, Hailey plans to pursue a path that allows her to continue to have an active role in agriculture.

IPPA is proud to offer nine awards for the 2022-2023 school year, totaling $13,500. There are three levels of award dollars: gold, silver, and bronze. Funding for these scholarships is made possible through the Wilbert & Carol Keppy Foundation.

“These recipients excel in advocating for animal agriculture, especially the pork industry,” says Lana Shovlin, Director of Communications for IPPA. “They are a great representation of our association and have bright futures ahead of them.”

Over the years the Illinois Pork Producers Association has been able to increase their amount of- giving to counter the swelling cost of a college education. IPPA values youth and their presence in the industry.